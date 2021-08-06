India vs england nottingham: michael vaughan trolled India, bad news first Test pitch photo surfaced is green

The first match of the five-Test series between India and England will be played at Trentbridge, Nottingham from Wednesday. A picture of the pitch has surfaced before this match. which is very green. It is being called the Nottingham pitch. If so, then it can increase the problems of the Indian team.

This picture has been shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The pitch is completely green. In such a situation, the fast bowlers are going to get the advantage here. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has tweeted about this pitch and has taunted the Indian team. Vaughan shared a photo on Twitter, in which he has grown trees by editing on the green pitch of Nottingham.

Sharing this photo, Michael Vaughan wrote, ‘Can’t wait for the test series to start. Will be a fun series. Michael Vaughan has tried to tell with this funny tweet that Team India will get a green pitch against England, on which they may have problems.

Users are also reacting fiercely to this tweet of Michael Vaughan. A user showed him his old tweet in which he is criticizing Indian pitches and sharing a picture of a field or a garden somewhere.

Let us tell you that if there is grass in the pitch, then the seam and swing bowlers get bounce and they benefit. Indian batsmen are unable to bat in bouncy pitches. If this pitch is used in the first Test, then the tension of Team India can increase.

Indian players got a 20-day break after the final of the World Test Championship. After this, Team India played a warm-up match against County Select XI from July 20 to 22, which ended in a draw. India is taking full preparation in this series.





