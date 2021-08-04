India vs England ravichandran ashwin not selected in team india playing 11 for 1st test cricket legends raised questions on Virat Kohli decision Questions raised on Kohli’s decision

In the first Test against England, Virat Kohli did not include Ravichandran Ashwin in Team India’s playing XI. This is when the legendary off-spinner had performed brilliantly in county cricket in England only last month. Playing for Surrey, Ashwin took 6 wickets for 27 runs in just 15 overs against Somerset.

Despite this, Virat Kohli’s decision to not make him a part of the playing XI has been questioned by cricket legends. In this matter, VVS Laxman said in a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, ‘I have always believed that Ravichandran Ashwin is a very skillful bowler and the performance he has done recently. His performance abroad is also excellent. He also played a great role in defeating Australia in Australia. His consistent performance is a testament to how confident he is about performing abroad.

Laxman said, ‘After looking at India’s playing XI, I feel that Virat Kohli may have included Shardul Thakur to strengthen the batting, but if I am to be believed then Ashwin should have been picked for number 8 . For the number eight, such a player should be selected who can score runs with the bat while bowling brilliantly. In this case, Ashwin is absolutely fit. Not only this, former England cricketer Stephen James Harmison has also expressed surprise over Ashwin not being included in the playing XI.

On the other hand, different types of reactions have also come out on social media. Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer gave a funny reaction through tweet. Wasim Jaffer posted a shocking picture of Nasir Hussain. He also expressed surprise at the decision to keep Ashwin out. Commentator Harsha Bhogle also tweeted on the issue. He told that most of the wickets on this ground have gone in the hands of the pacers.

The reason behind Ashwin’s ouster has been to strengthen the Indian batting. Actually, Team India’s batting in England has often been seen to falter. In such a situation, to strengthen the batting, Shardul Thakur has been made a part of the playing XI in place of Ashwin. Shardul Thakur had presented a brilliant example of batting down the order in Australia. Shardul Thakur can also take advantage of the swing that the fast bowlers get in England.





