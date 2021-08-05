india vs england test series rohit sharma organized interesting game for indian team virat kohli enjoyed lot watch video Hitman hindi caption winning heart see photos – Ind vs Eng: Rohit Sharma made such a game, Virat Kohli’s laugh did not stop; This is how England was warned, watch video

The Indian cricket team is in Trentbridge these days. He is scheduled to play the first Test match of the 5-match series against England in Nottingham from 4 August. Team India is preparing fiercely for the test series. On August 2, Team India did a lot of net practice. During this, India suffered a setback. A bouncer from Mohammad Siraj hit Mayank Agarwal in the head. He was out for the whole series.

During net practice, Rohit Sharma made a fun game. All the players of Team India had a lot of fun in that game. Captain Virat Kohli did not stop laughing. Not only this, Rohit Sharma posted four pictures on Instagram. He also warned the England cricket team through this post. He wrote, ‘Enjoy the process, the rest will see.’ After this, he also posted a blinking yellow emoji with a slight smile. After this posted the picture of the bat-ball.

Rohit Sharma is also looking very fit in these pictures. People are also making funny comments on his post. One wrote that you seem to have lost weight. A user has expressed the hope that Rohit will score two-three centuries in this Test series.

At the same time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter. In the video, Rohit Sharma starts saying, ‘It’s a very easy game.’ In the game that Rohit made, one player hits the Cosco ball with a tennis racket and the rest of the players run to catch the ball.

Fun

Practice

Laughter DO NOT MISS as @ImRo45‘s unique game leaves #TeamIndia in splits – by @RajalArora Watch the full video #ENGvIND https://t.co/2wvMB2m2Q8 pic.twitter.com/BqHMZ9uvfg — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2021

During this session of net practice, the players of Team India are seen joking a lot. Captain Virat Kohli enjoyed this game so much that he could not stop laughing.

Let us inform that the second season of the ICC World Test Championship will also begin with the 5-match Test series between India and England.

Here is the schedule of India’s Test series against England

First Test: 4-8 August, Nottingham, 3:30 pm (Indian time)

Second Test: 12-16 August, London, 3:30 PM (Indian Time)

Third Test: August 25-29, Leeds, 3:30 pm (Indian time)

Fourth Test: 02-06 September, London, from 3:30 PM (Indian Time)

Fifth Test: September 10-14, Manchester, 3:30 pm (IST)





