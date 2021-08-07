India vs England Virat Kohli slams those who remove Cheteshwar Pujara’s shortcomings Said this thing about Shardul Thakur

Before the start of the Test series against England, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has slammed those who found out Cheteshwar Pujara’s shortcomings. The Indian captain believes that it is the responsibility of the player himself to find out the flaws in the game. Kohli says critics of Cheteshwar Pujara’s batting should be left to him to assess it himself.

Kohli said this during a virtual press conference on the eve of the first Test match. In the current Indian team, after Kohli, Pujara is the highest run-scorer in Tests. He has scored 6267 runs in 86 Test matches, but he has often been accused of taking an excessively defensive approach. This increases the pressure on the players batting with him. When asked about Pujara, Kohli defended his dependable third-order batsman.

“It has been talked about for some time now and I honestly feel that a player with such talent and experience should be left alone to find fault with the game,” he said.

The Indian captain said that at this level the players know their responsibilities. Unnecessary criticism doesn’t bother him, at least not Pujara.

“Similarly to me or any other player in this team, we are very aware of the things that we need to do for the team,” he said. I can say that criticism is unnecessary. However, I know the fact that Pujara doesn’t care.

“Such criticism is as relevant as you want it to be,” he said. Kohli did not reveal the last 11 players for the first Test. He also did not say whether KL Rahul will get a place in the team as an opener or Hanuma Vihari will play.

However, he definitely said that Shardul Thakur has the potential to become an all-rounder in all formats. He said, ‘Yes, he (all-rounder) can be made. He is already a multi-faceted cricketer. It’s about gaining more and more confidence. A player like him helps to balance the team in Test or any format.

About the Mumbai lad, who took seven wickets against Australia in Brisbane last year with a half-century, the captain said, “He is someone who will be very important not just in this series but going forward.”

Kohli-led Indian team suffered a 1-4 loss on the England tour in 2018 but he said the team’s preparation this time is much better as the players have experience of these conditions and have been here for the last two months. .

“The players who were inexperienced in 2018 are more experienced now. Yes, there will be failures but we will have enough players who will be desperate to prove themselves in pressure situations. Asked if he has any specific plans against veteran pacer James Anderson, who troubled him in 2018, Kohli said, “No.”





