India vs Germany bronze medal match: Tokyo Olympics 2020 India vs Germany bronze medal match preview; India vs Germany bronze medal match: Men’s hockey team’s golden dream shattered, they will face Germany for the bronze medal

India vs Germany bronze medal match: Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Indian hockey team’s dream of winning an Olympic gold medal after 41 years was shattered on Tuesday when they lost 2-5 in the last four to Belgium. However, she is still in the bronze medal race. Here they will have to beat Germany, whom Australia beat 3-1 to advance to the title match. The final hockey match will be between Australia and Belgium, while the Bonge medal match will be between India and Germany on Thursday.

Hope for the first medal since 1980

India reached the final of the 1980 Moscow Olympics in 1980 and the team won its last of eight gold medals. Since then, there has been a kind of decline in Indian hockey and at times it has not been able to qualify for the giant of the sport.

India has to avoid these mistakes

In the semi-final match, the Indian team awarded Belgium 14 penalty corners, converting three of them. India needs to be given less penalty corners and take advantage of the opportunity for themselves. In addition, the team must minimize defensive errors. The Indian defenders did well against Great Britain but looked a bit weak against Belgium.

Weakness is also seen here

Players also need to be physically strong. The Indian forward and defender against Belgium was not so physical. The team gave the Belgian midfielders, especially Anthony Sylvan Kina, more space and time to control their attack. The Indian players were also a bit slow in defending the counter-attack, which gave the opposing players a chance to capitalize on the opportunity.

Such was the thrill of the match

The Indian team was leading at one point but lost three goals in the last 11 minutes and Alexander Hendrix (19th, 49th and 53rd minutes) scored a hat trick. In addition to Hendrix, goals were scored by world champions Belgium, Loic Fanny Lippert (second) and John Dohman (60th minute). For India, Harmanpreet Singh scored in the seventh minute and Mandeep Singh in the eighth minute. Belgium is a silver medalist at the Rio Olympics and has reached the Olympic final for the second time in a row.

