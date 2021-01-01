India vs Germany hockey bronze medal match: India vs Germany hockey bronze medal match; The bronze medal will not be easy for India, find out the record against Germany

When the men’s hockey team defeated Belgium in the semi-finals, the golden hopes of 130 crore Indians at the Tokyo Olympics were dashed. Team India, which had a strong start to the match, was tied 2-2 at half time, but slipped to 2-5 at the end. Well, the medal hopes are yet to come. They will face Germany in the bronze medal match on Thursday. However, this match will not be easy for him either.

If you look at the head-to-head record, the two teams have met 11 times in the history of the Olympics. In the meantime, both have 4-4 wins and 3 draws. The record is equal in the Olympics, but when we watch the matches of the International Hockey Federation, India lags behind. India have won 12 of 40 matches, while Germany have won 18. 10 matches ended in a draw.



Germany also dominates the bilateral series. Rio Olympic bronze medalists Germany have won 10 of 19 matches, while India have only 3 matches to their name. The remaining 6 were drawn. If you look at the overall record, you will notice that there have been 100 matches between the two, out of which India have won 20, while Germany have won 53 matches. 27 matches are drawn.

Thus the overall record is not on India’s side, but it has done well in the Olympics so far. They have won all their matches except Australia and Belgium. When Team India takes on Germany, their best effort will be to make history by breaking the record.

The last match in the Olympics

If you look at the Olympics, the last match between India and Germany was in Rio-2016. Germany defeated India 2-1 in the group stage game.

Hope for the first medal since 1980

India reached the final of the 1980 Moscow Olympics in 1980 and the team won its last of eight gold medals. Since then, there has been a kind of decline in Indian hockey and at times it has not been able to qualify for the giant of the sport.

