India vs Germany: Tokyo Olympics India Bronze Medal Match Hockey Match vs Germany

Forgetting the semi-final defeat, the Indian men’s hockey team will have to keep their defense strong in the third-fourth place playoff match against Rio Olympic bronze medalists Germany on Thursday to fulfill their dream of an Olympic medal after 41 years.

World number three India lost to world champions Belgium 5-2 in the semi-finals. Belgium focused on scoring on a penalty corner and Alexander Hendrix, the tournament’s top scorer, scored a hat-trick.



India last won a medal in 1980

He also put pressure on India from the beginning and dispersed the Indian defense. India lost 14 penalty corners throughout the match, eight of which went to the final quarter. The eight-time champion Indian hockey team won its last Olympic medal in 1980 in Moscow. There is not much difference between the two teams in terms of ranking. India are third and Germany are fourth, but defeating Germany will not be easy for India.

India has to avoid these mistakes

The Indian defenders will now have to avoid the same mistake as Germany did against Belgium. Despite four world-class drag-flickers, Rupinder Pal Singh, vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas, the Indian team was able to convert only one of the five penalty corners. The Indian team will have to avoid unnecessary conflicts within the circle. Captain Manpreet Singh got a card in the fourth quarter and Belgium also got two penalty corners.



Germany is the second most successful team after India

The German team, which lost to Australia in the semi-finals, will be here to prove itself. India beat Germany 2-1 in the bronze medal match in the 2017 Hockey World League final, but Germany’s top players were not in the squad at the time. After India, Germany has won the most four Olympic gold medals. The duo have competed in the Olympics 11 times and both teams have won four matches. Three matches ended in a draw.

