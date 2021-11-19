India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Harshal Patel gets International Cap, Siraj out due to injury; Here is the playing XI of both the teams

India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Playing 11 Today Match: Talking about the last 10 T20 matches played between the two, Team India has been successful in winning 5 matches. At the same time, New Zealand has won only three matches.

Here is the playing XI of both the teams

India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2nd T20 2020 Playing 11 Today Match: The second match of the T20 series between India and New Zealand is being played in Ranchi today. Even today, the Indian team has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Also, Harshal Patel has got a chance to debut in place of injured Mohammad Siraj.

At the same time, the New Zealand team has also made three changes today. James Neesham has come in place of Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne in place of Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi in place of Todd Ashtley.

Team India is leading 1-0 in the series. He won the first match played in Jaipur by 5 wickets. In such a situation, his eyes will be on winning this match and winning the series.

Dew will also play an important role in this match to be held at JSCA International Stadium. If the pitch curator is to be believed, there may be heavy dew after 8 pm. In such a situation, the team winning the toss can decide to bowl first.

The New Zealand team has the upper hand in the head to head of T20 International. Both the teams have come face to face a total of 18 times so far. New Zealand has managed to win 9 matches. There have been seven victories in India’s bag. Two matches were inconclusive. However, if we talk about the last 10 T20 matches played between the two, Team India has been successful in winning 5 matches. At the same time, New Zealand has won only three matches.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.