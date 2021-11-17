India vs New Zealand IND vs NZ 1st T20 Dream11 Team Prediction Playing 11 Today Match Squad Players List Live Score

India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 1st T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: So far 17 T20 International matches have been played between India and New Zealand. In this New Zealand has won 9. At the same time, Team India has been successful in winning 6. Two matches are tied.

Both teams can go with these players in this match. Here is the probable playing XI of both the teams

India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 1st T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: So far 17 T20 International matches have been played between India and New Zealand. In this New Zealand has won 9. At the same time, Team India has been successful in winning 6. Two matches are tied.

India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 1st T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing 11 Today Match Live Updates: The first match of the 3 T20 series between India and New Zealand is to be played today i.e. on 17 November 2021 in Jaipur. This match is to be played from 7 pm onwards. This is the first bilateral series after Rahul Dravid took over as the full-time head coach. At the same time, Rohit Sharma will also lead Team India as a full-time T20 captain.

So far 17 T20 International matches have been played between India and New Zealand. In this New Zealand has won 9. At the same time, Team India has been successful in winning 6. Two matches are tied. Team India has played 5 T20 matches against New Zealand on the home ground so far. Out of this, India has won 2 matches. New Zealand has been able to win in 3 matches. Accordingly, New Zealand’s upper hand is visible in the papers.

Not a single T20 International match has been held at the Sawai Singh Stadium in Jaipur so far. Although many matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been played on this ground. High scoring matches have been seen on this pitch. The team that bowls first on this ground is expected to get an advantage.

Both teams can go with these players in this match. Here is the probable playing XI of both the teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Hershal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.