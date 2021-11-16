India vs New Zealand Kane Williamson opts out of T20I series against Team India KKR Shah Rukh Khan Bowler Tim Southee named captain for 1st T20I

Kane Williamson’s withdrawal from the T20 series is no less than a big setback for New Zealand. New Zealand played the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 under the leadership of Williamson. In the final, he scored 85 runs in 48 balls with the help of 10 fours and 3 sixes.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the three-match T20I series against India. The first match of the T20 series is to be played in Jaipur on Wednesday, November 17. Actually, Kane Williamson wants to focus his full attention on the two-Test series starting on November 25. The Test series between India and New Zealand will start with the match in Kanpur.

In a release issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC), it has been said that fast bowler Tim Southee will lead the team in the limited overs series. Tim Southee was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

“In view of the first match of the T20 series on Wednesday evening and the subsequent matches on Friday and Sunday nights, it has been decided that Kane Williamson will join Test experts who will be practicing in Jaipur,” the NZC statement said. are.’

“Tim Southee will lead the team in the first T20 match on Wednesday, while Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner will both be available for the series,” the release said.

According to the Cricket Board, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is progressing well due to a strain in the right calf muscle. He is likely to be available for the T20 series. Three T20 Internationals will be played in Jaipur (November 17), Ranchi (November 19) and Kolkata (November 21).

Kane Williamson’s withdrawal from the T20 series is no less than a big setback for New Zealand. New Zealand played the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 under the leadership of Kane Williamson. In the final, Kane Williamson scored 85 runs in 48 balls with the help of 10 fours and 3 sixes. He was ranked 7th in the list of highest run scorers in the tournament. He scored 216 runs in 7 matches at an average of 43.20.

The New Zealand squad for the T20I series against India is as follows: Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi.