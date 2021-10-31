India Vs New Zealand Live Match Streaming, Scorecard ICC T20 World Cup 2021 – Watch Live: India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021

How to watch live streaming of the match?

IND Vs NZ Match Date, Time T20 World Cup 2021: You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.

India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details: The 28th match of T20 World Cup 2021 between India and New Zealand will be played in Dubai today. The Indian team will go into the T20 World Cup for the first time today with the intention of defeating the Kiwi team.

Both India and New Zealand have lost their first match to Pakistan. In such a situation, if we want to remain in the semi-final race without any danger, then it is necessary for both the teams to win today.

India Vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2021: Here’s the playing 11 of both the teams

Let us tell you that the Indian team has never been able to beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. Earlier in 2007 and 2016, India had to face defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

This match between India and New Zealand will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The toss of this match will be held at 7 pm Indian time and the live action will start at 7.30 pm.

You can watch this match played between India and New Zealand on various channels of Star Sports Network. This match will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD.

Apart from this, you can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.