India vs New Zealand Rohit Sharma rested for Test Series Ajinkya Rahane Captain for 1st Test Virat Kohli also not available for Kanpur Test

Virat Kohli has extended his leave after being ruled out of the three-match T20I series starting in Jaipur from November 17. Indian Test and ODI captain Kohli has talked about ‘bio-bubble’ fatigue many times.

India’s newly appointed T20 captain Rohit Sharma will be rested for the two-Test series against New Zealand. Virat Kohli will not play the first test match of the series. Regular vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead Team India in the first Test match to be held in Kanpur.

In fact, Kohli has extended his leave after being ruled out of the three-match T20I series starting in Jaipur from November 17. According to a reliable source of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the team was finalized after a meeting of the selection committee on Thursday, November 11. However, the official announcement has not been made yet.

Wicketkeeper-batsmen Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami are also among other big players who have been ruled out of both the Tests in Kanpur and Mumbai. Rohit will also take a break after leading the team in the T20I series. The Test match will start in Kanpur from November 25.

Kohli will return for the Test in Mumbai starting December 3. Indian Test and ODI captain Kohli has talked about ‘bio-bubble’ fatigue many times. He says that this is causing mental problems to the players.

In Rishabh Pant’s absence, Wriddhiman Saha will take over the wicketkeeping duties while KS Bharat will be the second wicketkeeper for the series. KS Bharat, 28, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

KS Bharat was one of the five standby players for the home Test series against England this year. The team selected for the Test series includes Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal.

According to the source, the new support staff will also join the team. As expected, Paras Mhambrey will replace Bharat Arun as the new bowling coach. Bharat Arun’s tenure came to an end with the end of India’s campaign in the T20 World Cup.

Paras Mhambrey is said to be close to the new head coach, Rahul Dravid. He was part of the support staff during Sri Lanka’s tour of India in July this year. Then Rahul Dravid was the head coach of that team. Vikram Rathour will continue as the batting coach.

Actually, Vikram Rathod had applied for this post. T Dileep will be the new fielding coach. It is believed that Dravid wanted Abhay Sharma as the fielding coach, but the Cricket Advisory Committee chose Dileep. T Dileep accompanied the Indian team on the Sri Lanka tour.

The probable squad for the Test series against New Zealand is as follows: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Prashant Krishna, KS Bharat (WK) , Ravindra Jadeja.