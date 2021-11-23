India vs New Zealand Team India will get only Halal meat catering staff refuse to serve beef and pork in new menu know whole matter

IND Vs NZ, Kanpur Test Match: The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand is to be played from November 25 at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur. Both the teams have reached Kanpur. The menu for the team was recently revealed for this test match.

A circular of the diet chart of players is going viral on social media. There is a ruckus about that diet chart itself. BJP and Hindutva organizations are opposing it. According to media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the food menu for the players of Team India.

The dining menu includes an all-day counter, mini breakfast at the stadium, lunch, tea time snacks and dinner at night. Pork and beef are excluded from this menu. Halal meat is included in non-vegetarian cuisine. That is, beef and pork will no longer be served to the players, while only certified Halal meat will be served. There is a ruckus about this.

According to reports, the BCCI has taken this decision so that the players do not spoil their health by eating high fat meat. They should not be disturbed during the match. Social media users are furious at BCCI on this issue.

On Tuesday, November 23, #BCCI_Promotes_Halal trended on social media for almost a day. People accused BCCI of promoting Halal meat. Some spokespersons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also commented on the matter and targeted the BCCI.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Goyal wrote in a tweet that BCCI should not promote Halal. He wrote in another tweet, ‘BCCI should remember that the board is made in India, not in Pakistan.’ He also released a video message in this regard.

Some users have written on Twitter that Halal meat is necessary only for Muslims. In such a situation, it should not be made mandatory for all Indian players. Some Twitter users have written that BCCI is putting the country in trouble by taking such a decision.

Meanwhile, ABP News quoted a BCCI office-bearer as saying, “No such circular has been issued by the board. Whether the players want to eat veg or non-veg or whether to eat halal meat is their personal choice. The Board has never issued any instruction on this.

What is Halal Meat?

According to science, both types of meat have equal nutrients. So far no such evidence has been found that the consumption of which meat is harmful for the body.

Easier to preserve halal meat for longer

Halal meat can be stored for a long time, as it does not contain blood clots. The meat of an animal bitten by a blow is difficult to handle, as the blood inside it spoils it quickly.