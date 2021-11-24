India vs New Zealand Whatever has to happen will happen not worried about it Ajinkya Rahane not worried about form said- contribution does not mean scoring century in every match –

On the eve of the first Test match, Ajinkya Rahane did not like to ask questions about his poor form. “The concerns about my form are baseless. Contribution does not mean scoring Test centuries in every match.

The first Test between India and New Zealand is to be played from November 25 at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur. In the first test match of the series, Team India is commanded by Ajinkya Rahane. Ajinkya Rahane has not been able to score a century in Test cricket for the last one year. His last Test century was against Australia in Melbourne in December 2020.

Rahane said, ‘I am not worried about my form. My job is to contribute as much to my team as possible. Contribution doesn’t mean you need to score 100 runs in every match. Scores of 30, 40, 50 runs per innings are also important contributions. Though Rahane will not accept, he knows that poor scores in Kanpur and Mumbai (2nd Test) could land him in a difficult position as far as selection for the South Africa tour is concerned. His thoughts about the future were, ‘Jo hoga so hoga’.

He said, ‘I am not too worried about what is going to happen in the future. Whatever has to happen in the future, it will happen. I need to be in the present so that I can give my best this time.’ Asked whether it is possible to separate the batsman and the captain. So he said, ‘When I am batting, my focus is only on batting and I am in that moment. It is just that simple. When I am fielding, I am thinking about what our plans are and what is our strategy.

The stand-in captain said that the new coach Rahul Dravid has not given him any special tricks, but has asked him to keep things simple as he is quite experienced. Rahane said, “Rahul bhai has asked us to support our strong points and keep things simple. He said don’t worry too much, told me and Pujara that we know our plan and we have been playing for many years.

He said, ‘So it is important to keep things simple and keep supporting yourself. We are not too worried. The same thing was said by the team’s vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday. Indian captains don’t usually say so, but Rahane conceded that Indian batsmen would also find it difficult on pitches suited to spinners. However, he seemed happy seeing the Green Park pitch.

It should also be mentioned here that in the last few years, Rahane has also struggled against spinners on Indian pitches. It will be interesting to see how he performs against Ayaz Patel’s spin. Rahane said, “It is challenging even for Indian batsmen to play on pitches that are helpful for spinners. We don’t play on these kind of wickets. Batsmen will have to take advantage of this by going on the field. If we win Test matches and series, then we are not worried about the spinner friendly pitch.

Regarding the pitch, he said that whatever it behaves, his team will try to adapt to it. Rahane said, ‘Yes, we are happy. I don’t know how Wicket will behave. We have to adapt to whatever wicket we get. We are ready for it. KL Rahul’s injury has opened doors for Shreyas Iyer to make a place in the team. He will play his first test match.

However, the Indian captain refused to reveal who would be the third spinner and the second fast bowler. However, Ishant Sharma looks certain to pair up with Umesh Yadav in the fast bowling department. Axar Patel did not practice in the spin department, but Jayant Yadav looked in good form during the net session. Yes, Shreyas will make his debut, confirms Rahane.

Talking about the injured KL Rahul, he said, “Definitely, it is a big setback.” Also clarified that he has full faith in openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill. “He (KL Rahul) did well in England and he was in good form. Of course, we will miss him but we have players who can do their job, we have players who have done well for us in the past and they are very experienced. I am not too worried about the opening position.

When asked about the three spinners, he said, ‘I cannot disclose anything about it. We are not sure about the combination right now and in India you know there will be spinners friendly pitches. Don’t know what the wicket will be like. We will have to wait till tomorrow and assess from there. “I am not worried about the combination. Whoever plays tomorrow is 100 per cent ready.