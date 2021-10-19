India vs North Korea Football Score, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Streaming: DPR Korea beat India by 5-2 margin

India vs North Korea Football Score, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Streaming – Defending champions India suffered a 2-5 defeat to North Korea in the second match of the Intercontinental Cup at the TransStadia Arena here on Saturday. The Indian team had earlier lost to Tajikistan 2-4 in the opening match despite two goals from Sunil Chhetri. However, they have some hope of reaching the final as North Korea suffered a 2-5 loss to Syria in the opening match. For this, it will have to hope that North Korea loses to Tajikistan and India beat Syria by a big margin in their final match.

Tajikistan beat Syria 2-0 to reach the final with six points. India’s goal difference, however, is minus five, North Korea’s zero while Syria’s is plus one. Lalianzuala Changte scored the first goal for India in the 51st minute off Sunil Chhetri. After this, Chhetri scored the second goal for the team in the 71st minute on the pass of Udanta Singh.

North Korea’s captain Jong Gwan put the team ahead in the eighth minute with the first goal. This was followed by Xinjin in the 16th and Jong Gwan in the 28th minute, Ri Chol in the 63rd minute, Ri Hyong Jing in injury time (90 plus two minutes).