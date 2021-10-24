India vs Pakistan LIVE Cricket Match Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup Match Today latest Scoreboard

T20 World Cup 2021: India Vs Pakistan Live Updates: Live telecast of this match can be seen on various channels of Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match can be seen on Hotstar.

T20 World Cup 2021 India Vs Pak: In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, today i.e. on 24 October is the 16th match of the tournament. Teams of India and Pakistan are face to face at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and decided to bowl first.

This is the first match of both in this tournament. In such a situation, both the teams would like to start their campaign with a win in the tournament. Both the teams are facing each other after two years in international cricket. Earlier in 2019, there was a clash between the two in the ICC ODI World Cup. Then Team India won the match by 89 runs and won the match.

This is the sixth match between the two in the ICC T20 World Cup. Earlier, in 4 out of 5 matches, the Indian team had won, while one match was tied.

So far only two international matches (both ODIs) have been played between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both of these the Indian team has been successful in getting the victory.

