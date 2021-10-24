India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Cricket Match Timing, Date, Teams

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match-Times, dates, and teams are discussed here. The opening match for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will take place between Pakistan and India. The cricket match between India and Pakistan will take place on October 24th at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Pakistan T20 World Cup match against India is Pakistan’s first Super 12 match. Pakistan will play a total of 5 games in 12 Super Rounds.

During the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Pakistan Team Tournament, Babar Azam is the captain of the Pakistan Team. After winning the T20 World Cup in 200, Pakistan was unable to repeat its feat. Now the team aims to make two in a row. The Pakistani team has a powerful T20 batter and a fast bowler.

At the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan is a member of Group 2. Pakistan is already qualified for the Super 12 rounds. Other teams in Group 2 include India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. Two more teams will be added when Round 1 is complete. During the Super 12 rounds, each team will play once against other teams in the group. The two best teams will advance to the semi-finals.

India vs Pakistan-India and Pakistan have a long history of playing the T20 World Cup, in addition to being fierce rivals. Two years after Pakistan’s defeat in 2007, India won the first T20 World Cup final with these two teams. After that, neither party won, but they tried.

India vs Pakistan 2021 Results: India vs Pakistan matches from Joginder Sharma’s clutch in the 2007 final to Kori’s master class in the 2016 group stage and Mohammad Army in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Even the spell of Le has consistently produced top-level cricket. This trend could continue in the match between Kori and Babar Azam in Dubai on October 24th.

Hostility aside, this is a match featuring some of the league’s most exciting players.

Cori v. In the history of the T20I, Kori has won the highest average (52.65) and most runs (3159) of any player in this format. Babur has posted the third-best standard (46.89) for this format. He almost doubled his score (2204).

His opening partner, Mohammad Liswan, averages 48.40. It is a continuum expressed in non-habitual sports. Two batters can score in any situation, including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Mohammad Hafeez.

In terms of bowling, both teams have strengths in a wide range of areas such as Jaspari Bumura, Shaheen Afridi, Buvneswarkmal, and Spinner.

Match Date Time Venue Round Pakistan vs. India October 24, 2021 7: 30 PM IST Dubai Super 12

These two teams are equally in agreement. Both are well aware of the defeat of the trophy’s aspirations.

Pakistan Representatives: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Deputy Captain), Asif Ali, Fakar Zaman, Heider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Imad Washim, Mohammad Huffines, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Washim JNR, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

Indian Team-Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shah Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Varun Chakraborty Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami.

India will face rival Pakistan in Group 2 of Dubai on October 24th. Except for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and New Zealand, Team India is in Group B. New Zealand and Afghanistan will face India in Dubai on October 31st (Dubai) and November 3rd (Dubai) respectively.

Will Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup be canceled?

The recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where many civilians were killed, has increased demand for the cancellation of the ICCT20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan should not compete in the 2021 T20 World Cup, according to Federal Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gili Radisson. The Minister of Rural Development and the Panchayati system proposed to discuss this issue again.

On Saturday, Indian captain Virat Kohli dismissed the “hype” that the high-voltage Indian-Pakistan match was a “cricket match.”

Tensions between the two countries have called for the cancellation of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Pakistan. Federal Minister Giliradisin demanded a “reconsideration” of the match. As part of the Super 12 stage, India will face Pakistan on October 24th in Dubai.

Shukla said the International Cricket Council (ICC) cannot step back from its one-time commitment to the tournament. Besides, Shukla said terrorist organizations should be captured

They should be measured and treated rigorously.

Political tensions between India and Pakistan are rising again as cricket teams from both countries prepare for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Despite the tense relationship between the two countries, the Council of Ministers c

Niraj Singh called for a “review” of India’s campaign against Pakistan on October 24th.

When asked if he should play a match between India and Pakistan, Shin said, “If the relationship between the two countries is not good, I think we should reconsider.”

Former hockey player and parliamentary leader Pargat Singh demanded the withdrawal of the high-octane conflict due to unideal border conditions.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there have been calls for cancellation of the match after an incident targeting military and civilians in the last few days. The army killed nine soldiers last week during a rebellion suppression operation in the Punch and Rajuli districts. Terrorists shot and killed two workers in the Wanpoh area of ​​Kulgam on Sunday. Union territory terrorists have killed stalls in Bihar and carpenters in Uttar Pradesh.

A similar situation occurred before the match between India and Pakistan at the 2019 ODI World Cup. Forty Indian CRCF Jawan were martyred by several requests to cancel the match after the attack on Pulwama. According to media reports, BCCI wants to ban Pakistan from the 2019 World Cup.

Now let’s talk about India vs Pakistan at the World Cup. An eternal gift of eccentric ICC lottery. It is the cricket feud that the statistics bring anomalies. But in the minds and souls of many, there is no such thing yet. This is the main event before the main event on November 14th.

It’s a great booking. India is the apex predator of cricket, and their famous players are at home in large-scale competitions. Pakistan is the ultimate survivor of the game. Nothing connects them so much that they feel collectively wrong. The future of international cricket in my hometown is once again surrounded by uncertainty. The coach left the team in the 11th hour, blessed with interdepartmental depth. Therefore, such an event is just a place to convey all the whims, anxieties, and other emotions they have experienced.

If history can be set aside (is it possible with these two?), There is also the creation of a great T20 contest between the first two champions of this tournament. Try two contests for small tasters: Shaheen Afridi vs. KL Rahul. Jaspari Bumura vs Fakar The Man.

The settings are just right. India is a designated host and they have been here for over a month playing IPL. However, Dubai has been a Pakistani living room for 10 years. It’s not dying, but both teams know that winning this first game can greatly help secure progress from this group. It’s a question of which hosts are the better visitors of the day.

Date: India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Group 2, October 24, 18:00 Local, 19:30 IST

Location: Dubai International Stadium

Expectations: After winning the toss, the captain chooses to chase. Dew can be another major factor in this decision. Team Batting First (CSK) won the IPL final, but nine of the 13 IPL2021 games were won by the pursuit team. Virat Kohli said the Dubai and Abu Dhabi pitches could play better than the IPL, with the exception of Sharjah. For the record, the average 1 inning score at IPL was 156 at this venue.

T20I Showdown: India 7-1 Pakistan (including India’s 2007 Bowlout Victory)

India

Injury / Availability Concerns: KL Rahul appeared to have minor back issues in warming up against Australia, but justifying the concerns was not serious. He also struck in pursuit without any discomfort.

Tactics and Competitiveness: India recognizes that Fakar Zaman has a form of history and warm-up on his side and is the No. 3 major executor. Therefore, Ashwin could probably be a tactical counter for him. It also holds the mystery of Varun Chakravarthy for the second half of the tournament. Since Hardik Pandya hasn’t bowled yet, Kori could field all three of his fast bowlers, especially with dew likely to be the factor.

Possible XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin / Varun CV, Bhuvneshwar Kumar / Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bram

Pakistan

Injury / Availability Concerns: Pakistan reported a clean health bill, but they pruned their team to 12 for this fixture. Sulfurers Ahmed, Mohammad Washim, and Mohammad Nawaz ensure that this fixture sits.

Tactics & Matchups: It’s not that he was in danger of not receiving it, but Virat Kohli will be in the limelight. The best Langetter of the last two T20 World Cups is Pakistan’s flagging middle overplay (SR: IPL 2021 over 7-15, 108.1), which is likely to throw against both Imadwa Seam and Shadab Khan. Will be tested by the Indian captain.

Possible XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (Week), Fakar Zaman, Mohammad Huffy’s, Shoreive Malik / Haider Ali, Ashifari, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

-Virat Kohli has not been fired in a T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. His score: 78 *, 36 *, 55 *

–Md. Rizwan (1462 @ 133.4 SR) and Babar Azam (1363 @ 134.7 SR) are the two tallest two rankers in the 2021 T20.

-In T20I since July 2019, Pakistan has had the worst number of balls per 6 ratios (24.9) of the 8 teams directly participating in Super 12.

“It’s about staying relaxed and we’re always in touch with all the players. It’s to play well that day. We played a lot of cricket here, we I know the conditions and how to do it. “-India-Babar Azam about what you need to play a Pakistani game.

“I think the quality of the pitch will definitely be much better at this T20 World Cup. It’s also an ICC tournament, so we need to maintain some pitch standards. This is consistent at all venues. I understand that some compromise was needed when playing IPL to protect the pitch of tournaments like the World Cup. “-Virat Kohli said Dubai’s pitch was in the IPL2021 final.

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Livestreaming: When and Where to Watch on TV or Online

Pakistan in Babar Azam aims to end the losing streak with India at the Twenty20 World Cup when two rivals start the title race with a big hit on Sunday.

India defeated Pakistan in all 12 games in the T20 and more than 50 World Cups.

However, Pakistan has entered the Super 12 contest with 10 consecutive victories in the United Arab Emirates, and former Pakistani all-rounder Mudasar Nazar believes the team is in the right balance to challenge Virat Kohli’s India. I am.

“Pakistan is a great opportunity as we have experienced players who have played many games against India. India started as a favorite and covers all areas, but at T20 everyone You can beat anyone that day, “Nazar said.

At its best in the T20 of the second century this year, Azam believes his team can beat the World Cup jinx.

File images of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Pakistani captain Babar Azam. AP

“I definitely played a lot of cricket in the UAE,” Babar said when asked about his team’s disastrous 0-5 record against India in the T20 World Cup clash.

“These conditions suit us and we know how to play here. We need to keep things simple in all departments.”

India will face Pakistan only at multinational events after breaking bilateral cricket relations with neighboring countries in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, so the two teams will finally face Pakistan in the 2019 ODI World Cup in the UK I met at.

India will enter the contest with two big wins against England and Australia in a big-run warm-up match between openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Pakistan relies on the experience of Mohammad Huffy and Shoaib Malik, with Babal, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakar Zaman at the top of the list.

Bowling, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali, looks powerful in annoying any enemy in the Super 12 stage.

That’s all you need to know about the Group 2 match between Australia and South Africa.

FAQ. About India vs Pak

When will the T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 match be played between India and Pakistan? The match between India and Pakistan will take place on October 24, 2021.

Where is the venue for the match between India and Pakistan? The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the match between India and Pakistan start? The match begins at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

TV channel broadcasting the match between India and Pakistan? The match will be aired on the Star Sports Network. Livestreaming of matches is also available at Disney + Hotstar. In addition, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and repetitive commentary.