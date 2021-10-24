India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup today is my appointment with death Wasim Jaffer said about match against Pakistan

After almost two years, India-Pakistan are ready to clash on the cricket field. The last match between India and Pakistan was played on 16 June 2019 in Manchester, England. That was the match of the ICC ODI World Cup. Indian team won that match by 89 runs. The match between the two today i.e. on 24 October 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai is also a part of the ICC tournament (T20 World Cup).

Before this match, former Indian cricket team opener Wasim Jaffer shared three memes on Twitter. In its two memes, he has depicted the thrill of the India-Pakistan match. In a meme, a picture is made of a couple lying on the bed. Both are lying with their backs towards each other.

Woman thinking – I’m betting he must be thinking of another woman. While lying down the man is thinking – we should bowl first. Dubai’s recent record goes in favor of the chasing team, but Pakistan is not a good chaser, so we should bat first….

In the second meme, a scene from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is shown. In this, Amrish Puri (Baldev in the film) and Farida Jalal (Lajwanti aka Lajo in the film) are both standing with folded hands. It is written on the picture – finally that day has come.

Wasim Jaffer then shared another meme. There are pictures of Amitabh Bachchan below and a small child above. It is written above the picture of Amitabh – Today at 6 pm (India and Pakistan match is to be played from 6 pm according to Dubai time) I have an appointment with my death.

On the picture of the child above it is written – I just want to go to Dubai. In the caption of this meme, Wasim Jaffer wrote, ‘This is the condition of Indian and Pakistani cricket fans today.’

Let us tell you that Wasim Jaffer is very famous for his sense of humour. He often shares posts on Twitter. He had selected his team India Playing XI for the match against Pakistan a day earlier. He did not name any player in this.

Instead of putting the names of the players or their photos, they had put the logo of their IPL team. However, seeing his post, it can be ascertained which players Wasim Jaffer wants to include in the playing XI of the Indian team.