India vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Match Score, T20 World Cup 2021 IND vs SCO T20 World Cup Match Today latest Scorecard

India vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: This Group-2 match is a do or die match for India. In the points table, India are fourth with two points after winning one match out of three. On the other hand, Scotland are in the sixth ie last place with 0 points after losing all their three matches.

India vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: This Group-2 match is a do or die match for India. In the points table, India are fourth with two points after winning one match out of three. On the other hand, Scotland are in the sixth ie last place with 0 points after losing all their three matches.

India vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: The 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Scotland will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Where India is now dependent on its own victory and the defeat of others for the semi-final race, Scotland has been out of this race.

This Group-2 match is a do or die match for India. In the points table, India are fourth with two points after winning one match out of three. On the other hand, Scotland are in the sixth ie last place with 0 points after losing all their three matches.

If India has to survive in the semi-final race, then it will have to win today and it will also have to depend on the other team. Virat Brigade will have to win today and against Namibia by a good margin, apart from this New Zealand will also have to lose a match. India will also reach this position when India’s net run rate is better than the other team that has won three matches.

IND vs SCO Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021: When, where and how to watch live streaming of the match?

Before this, not a single T20 International match has been played between India and Scotland. The match between the two teams in the 2007 World Cup was called off.

India was defeated by Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first match and New Zealand by 8 wickets in the second match. After this, the team made a spectacular comeback by defeating Afghanistan by 66 runs in the third match and opened the account in the points table.