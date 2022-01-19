India vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing 11 Prediction, Captain and Vice-Captain, Live Streaming, Telecast Channel

IND vs SA 1st ODI Playing 11, Live Streaming Particulars: Virat Kohli final performed as a participant in ODI towards New Zealand in 2016. KL Rahul grew to become the captain for the primary time.

IND vs SA 1st ODIThe three match ODI sequence between India and South Africa is ranging from at this time. The primary match of the sequence can be performed at Boland Park in Paarl. On this match, for 1907 days, Virat Kohli will go to play ODI as a participant. Then again, KL Rahul can be seen captaining Crew India for the primary time in ODIs.

Speaking in regards to the hosts, even earlier than the beginning of the sequence, they’ve rested the participant who took the very best ODI wicket towards India. The day earlier than the match, Kagiso Rabada was dominated out of the whole sequence because of workload administration. Wayne Pernell can be seen enjoying in his place.

Which 11 gamers get a spot within the Indian group, it would even be a matter to be seen. Shikhar Dhawan has returned to the group after a very long time. He can open the innings with captain Rahul. It will likely be attention-grabbing to see the place younger Venkatesh Iyer performs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur will help vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah within the bowling. All eyes can be on Ashwin too.

Listed below are the possible enjoying 11 of each the groups

India- KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa- Quinton de Kock, Jaaneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rasi Van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Pernell, Andile Felukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Shishanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabrez Shamsi.

The stay telecast of the primary ODI between India and South Africa will be seen on varied channels of Star Sports activities Community. You can even watch the stay streaming of this match on Hotstar.