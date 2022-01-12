India vs South Africa 3rd test day 2 live updates, IND vs SA Final Test latest score updates at Cape Town, Check here IND vs SA 3rd test latest score updates – SA- 17/2 (8.2)

India vs South Africa 3rd test day 2 live updates, IND vs SA Final Test latest score updates at Cape City, Check here IND vs SA 3rd test latest score updates – SA- 17/2 (8.2)

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 score updates: The primary innings of the Indian workforce was decreased to 223 runs. Virat Kohli high scored with 79 runs and as soon as once more missed his 71st century.

Ind vs SA 3rd Test Day 2: The final Test of the three-match collection between India and South Africa is being performed at the Newlands floor in Cape City. At the moment is the second day of the test match. On the primary day, Indian captain Virat Kohli received the toss and determined to bat. India’s first innings was decreased to 223 runs and in response the hosts made 17 runs for 1 wicket until the stumps.

For India, Virat Kohli had performed the best innings of 79 runs and as soon as once more missed his 71st century. Kagiso Rabada took 4 and Marco Yanson took 3 wickets. In reply, Jasprit Bumrah confirmed the way in which to the pavilion for 3 runs to South Africa captain Dean Elgar. On the finish of the day’s play, Aiden Markram 8 and Keshav Maharaj are unbeaten on 6 runs.

Group India can be ready for its first Test victory in Cape City in 29 years. India performed a Test match for the primary time in 1993 at this floor. Since then, India has performed a complete of 5 Test matches here. Out of this, 2 have been drawn and in 3 they must face defeat. On the identical time, the Indian workforce has by no means received a Test collection in South Africa for 30 years.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 1: What occurred within the first day’s recreation here

This time India has a golden alternative to win the Test collection in South Africa and register the primary Test victory in Cape City. Nonetheless, the spirits of the hosts are additionally excessive, which is coming after defeating the all the time invincible workforce India in Johannesburg. India received the primary Test in Centurion, after which Group India needed to face defeat in Johannesburg. The collection is tied at 1-1.