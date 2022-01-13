India vs South Africa 3rd test day 3 live updates, IND vs SA Final Test latest score updates at Cape Town, Check here IND vs SA 3rd test latest score updates

India vs South Africa 3rd test day 3 live updates, IND vs SA Final Test latest score updates at Cape City, Check here IND vs SA 3rd test latest score updates

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3 score updates: On the second day, the Indian bowlers took a 13-run lead by bundling South Africa for 209 runs. India had scored 223 runs within the first innings.

Ind vs SA 3rd Test Day 3: The final Test of the 3-match sequence between India and South Africa is being performed at the Newlands floor in Cape City. Two days’ play is over and at the moment is the third day of the match. By the top of the sport on the second day, Indian captain Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 14 and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 9 runs. India’s score was 57 for two wickets.

India’s complete lead thus far has gone as much as 70 runs. There was a 33-run partnership in 69 balls between each Virat and Pujara. In such a scenario, the hopes of the Indian crew will probably be that the crew provides a goal of at least 300 runs to the hosts. Attaining this goal on this floor might be extraordinarily tough.

India took a 13-run lead towards South Africa within the first innings. South Africa’s first innings was diminished to 210 runs in 76.3 overs. Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets for 42 runs in 23.3 overs. Other than them, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami took 2-2 wickets for 64 and 39 runs respectively.

IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 2 Particulars: South Africa’s first innings was diminished to 210, India additionally misplaced 2 wickets within the second innings

Shardul Thakur was additionally profitable in taking one wicket for 37 runs. Besides Keegan Pietersen, not one of the batsmen may score greater than 30 runs for South Africa. His 5 batsmen couldn’t contact the double determine. On the primary day, the Indian crew was all out for 223 runs in 77.3 overs.