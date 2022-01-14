India vs South Africa 3rd test day 4 live updates, IND vs SA Final Test latest score updates at Cape Town, Check here IND vs SA 3rd test latest score updates

India vs South Africa 3rd test day 4 live updates, IND vs SA Final Test latest score updates at Cape City, Check here IND vs SA 3rd test latest score updates

India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Group India, which got here to play the Test match for the sixth time in Cape City, has suffered a fourth defeat. The hosts additionally clinched the Test collection 2-1 after beating India by 7 wickets here.

Ind vs SA 3rd Test Day 4The final Test of the 3-match collection between India and South Africa was performed at the Newlands floor in Cape City. The hosts defeated India by 7 wickets on the fourth day of the decider of the Freedom Test collection. With this, the house group additionally captured the Test collection 2-1. India’s dream of profitable the Test collection here as soon as once more was shattered.

Within the final Test match of the collection performed in Cape City, India had given a goal of 212 runs to South Africa to win. The hosts defeated Group India by 7 wickets due to Keegan Pietersen’s scintillating 82 runs and captured the Test collection as properly. Van der Dussen scored an unbeaten 41 and Temba Bavuma scored an unbeaten 32 for the hosts.

That is India’s eighth tour of South Africa since 1992. India had by no means gained a Test collection here earlier than. This wait has elevated as soon as once more after 30 years. India has performed a complete of 23 Test matches on South African soil, out of which it has misplaced 12 and gained solely 4. India has performed 7 matches in a draw here.

Group India has by no means gained a Test match at Newlands, Cape City. Earlier, India had performed 5 matches here, out of which 2 have been drawn and India misplaced three. That is India’s fourth Test defeat here.