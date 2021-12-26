India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st Test Match Boxing Day Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List, Live Cricket Score Online: IND vs SA Test Series 2020 Squad and Players List Live Updates

India vs South Africa, Ind vs SA 1st Test Match Boxing Day Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List, Live Cricket Score: India toured South Africa for the first time in 1992. Since then he has not been able to win a Test series in South Africa. Kohli would like to leave no stone unturned to become the first captain to achieve this feat.

In this match, both the teams can enter the field with these players. Here is the playing XI of both the teams:

India vs South Africa, Ind vs SA 1st Test Match Boxing Day Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List, Live Score Updates: The Indian team is now determined to win their maiden Test series in South Africa after beating Australia and England on their soil. It will be a challenge for him to hit the ground with the right combination for the first Test match to be played at Centurion ‘Boxing Day’ from Sunday i.e. 26 December 2021.

It will not be easy for skipper Virat Kohli to pick between the less experienced Shreyas Iyer and the experienced but in-form Ajinkya Rahane as the No. 5 batsman. Not only this, one will also have to work hard to choose either Shardul Thakur or Ishant Sharma as the 5th bowler.

India’s first tour of South Africa was in 1992. However, in all these years, he has not yet won a Test series in South Africa. In such a situation, Kohli would like to leave no stone unturned to become the first captain to achieve this feat.

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Pietersen, Rossi van der Dusen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Viaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duane Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.