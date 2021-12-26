India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 1st Test Match Boxing Day Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar, Star Sports 2, JIO TV Cricket Today Match Online: When, Where and How to Watch Live Telecast

India vs South Africa, Ind vs SA 1st Test Match Boxing Day Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar, Star Sports 2 Live: The three-match Test series between India and South Africa will start from today i.e. 26 December 2021. Team India has not won any test series in South Africa till date. In such a situation, his efforts will be to take the lead in the series by winning the Boxing Day Test. On the other hand, the hosts would like to maintain their excellent record at home.

The first Test match is to be played at Centurion’s SuperSport Park Stadium. Hosts South Africa have won 21 out of 26 Test matches at this ground. South Africa has lost here only twice. Team India may miss Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the Test series.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Playing 11: Check out the playing XI of both the teams for the first test match here

The match will start at 1:30 pm Indian time. The toss is to be held half an hour before the start of the match i.e. at 1:00.