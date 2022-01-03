India vs South Africa KL Rahul break Virat Kohli Virender Sehwag record equals MS Dhoni but left behind by Ajinkya Rahane

This is Team India’s sixth Test match in Johannesburg since 1992. The special thing is that the command of Team India in all has been with different captains (Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul).

For KL Rahul personally, the year 2022 was a great start. He was given the command of the India Test cricket team on 3 January. He is the captain of the 34th Test cricket team of India. Virat Kohli missed the second Test against South Africa due to a strain on his upper backbone. Along with taking over the command of the Test team, KL Rahul also made many records in his name.

KL Rahul is the first Indian captain since Mohammad Azharuddin in 1990 to take charge of Test cricket before leading the team in limited overs formats at the international level. With KL Rahul taking over the command of the Test team, he also broke the records of Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli and GS Ramchand. At the same time, he also equaled Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, he missed out on breaking Ajinkya Rahane’s record.

In fact, KL Rahul, after captaining the least number of first-class matches, has reached the joint second number with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in terms of captaining India in Test cricket. Ajinkya Rahane is at number one in this case. Rahane took charge of the Test team without captaining a single first-class match.

KL Rahul is the fourth cricketer from Karnataka to lead the Indian Test team. Before him, Gundappa Viswanath in 1980, Rahul Dravid from 2003-2007 and Anil Kumble led the Test team from 2007-2008.

This is the second time after the year 2005, when 3 players have taken charge of Team India in the last 4 Test matches. In September 2005, Sourav Ganguly took charge of the Test team against Zimbabwe in Harare. In December 2005, in the first two Tests of the series against Sri Lanka, Rahul Dravid took charge of the team. The third Test of the series was played in Ahmedabad. Virender Sehwag led the team in that.

There is also a fact that Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar are among those players who led the team to victory while playing the first Test in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see whether KL Rahul will be able to make this record or not?

Talking about South Africa, since the year 1900, Olivier has become the second fastest bowler to take 50 wickets in terms of balls.