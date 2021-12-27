india vs south africa mayank agarwal wicket out or not out third umpire raised questions on ball racking again

Even in ball tracking, the stump was seen to be saved. Despite this, the third umpire showed all three red marks and Mayank Agarwal had to return to the pavilion.

Mayank Agarwal was successful in giving Team India a good start on the first day of the first Test against South Africa. He got out after scoring 60 runs. However, now there is a dispute about giving him out. The way Mayank Agarwal was given out LBW, there is anger among the fans.

Lungi Ngidi did the 41st over of the first day. The second ball of his over hit Mayank Agarwal’s pad. At first sight the ball was leaving the leg stump. It was a bit high. Due to this the on-field umpire did not give out Mayank Agarwal. South African captain Dean Elgar took the review on this.

Even in TV replays, the ball did not appear to hit the wicket. Even in ball tracking, the stump was seen to be saved. Despite this, the third umpire showed all three red marks and Mayank Agarwal had to return to the pavilion. Mayank Agarwal was also surprised to be given out in this way.

After the match, when he was asked a question about it, he said, ‘I cannot express my opinion on this, so I would like to leave it like this, because if I say something, I will come to the badbooks and my match fee will be deducted.’

Easy catch left by de Kock, Mayank hit a fifty, scored a century together with Rahul; Watch Video

Mayank Agarwal hit 9 fours during his innings of 123 balls. He looked in great touch. Had he not been given out, he would have probably scored a century like KL Rahul. He was scoring runs faster than Rahul.

After giving out Mayank like this, people got angry on social media too. Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer wrote in his tweet, that ball was not hitting the ball, umpire call was the right call. proved unlucky for Mayank. Apart from Jaffer, many other people raised questions on the umpiring. At the same time, some have proved the technology itself wrong.

Before getting out, Mayank Agarwal shared a 117-run partnership with KL Rahul. This was the first time since 2011, when Indian openers made a century partnership in South Africa. By the end of the first day’s play, Team India’s score was 272 runs for 3 wickets in 90 overs.