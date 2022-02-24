india vs sri lanka 1st t20 live streaming telecast channel when where how to watch ind vs sl match

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 1st T20 Live Streaming, Telecast: Venkatesh Iyer played the role of ‘finisher’ well in the series against West Indies. If he improves his bowling a bit, then India will have a great all-rounder for the World Cup.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Streaming: The first T20 of the 3-match series between India and Sri Lanka is to be played on 24 February 2022 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The first T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7 PM IST. Toss time is 6.30 PM.

After a 3-0 clean sweep against the West Indies, the Indian team will now try to teach Sri Lanka a tough lesson. The team led by Rohit Sharma is also considered a contender to do so. However, despite this, the team management will try to give maximum chances to as many players as possible before the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer will get an opportunity to play more overs and score big scores to cement his place in the middle order. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer missed the third T20I against West Indies. In such a situation, they would like to make up for it against Sri Lanka.

Venkatesh Iyer played the role of ‘finisher’ well against West Indies. If he can improve his bowling a bit, then India will have a great all-rounder for the World Cup. Venkatesh Iyer’s responsibility has increased with Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar being ruled out due to injuries.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi made an impact against West Indies. The Indian attack has been strengthened by the return of Jasprit Bumrah in the fast bowling department. Together with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Siraj, he will lead a strong pace attack. Coach Rahul Dravid recently said that he and Rohit have a fairly clear picture of the team composition for the World Cup.

IND vs SL Playing 11: In the first T20 India-Sri Lanka, both the teams can go with these players, here is the possible playing XI of both

Watch live streaming of the match like this

The first match of the T20 series between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast on various channels of the Star Sports network. You can watch the broadcast in Hindi on Star Sports 1. Apart from this, you can watch live streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

Jio customers can watch live streaming of matches in different languages ​​on Jio Cricket channel of Jio TV. For this, they will not need a subscription to Disney + Hotstar. For updates related to the match Jansatta.com You can also stay connected with