Sports

India vs sri lanka 1st T20 Rohit Sharma Consecutive 10 Wins As Captain Also Becomes Top Scorer

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
India vs sri lanka 1st T20 Rohit Sharma Consecutive 10 Wins As Captain Also Becomes Top Scorer
Written by admin
India vs sri lanka 1st T20 Rohit Sharma Consecutive 10 Wins As Captain Also Becomes Top Scorer

India vs sri lanka 1st T20 Rohit Sharma Consecutive 10 Wins As Captain Also Becomes Top Scorer

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 1st T20: Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India has got its 10th consecutive T20 win. Team India won the first match against Sri Lanka by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. This is also India’s 10th consecutive win in T20 Internationals.

Contents hide
1 India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 1st T20: Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India has got its 10th consecutive T20 win. Team India won the first match against Sri Lanka by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. This is also India’s 10th consecutive win in T20 Internationals.
2 Sri Lanka in India, 3rd T20I Series, 2022Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 24 February 2022
2.1 India 199/2 (20.0)
2.2 Sri Lanka 137/6 (20.0)
2.3 Match Ended (Day – 1st T20I) India beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs
3 IND vs SL 1st T20: India won the first T20 by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

IND vs SL 1st T20: The three-match T20 series between India and Sri Lanka began today at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. In the first match, India defeated the visitors by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The remaining two matches of this series will be played in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.

READ Also  £108k-p/w Man Utd passenger outshone by Pogba badly let Solskjaer down last night - opinion

This is Rohit Sharma’s 10th consecutive win as captain. At the same time, the Indian team also registered its 10th consecutive win in T20 International. Rohit is now just behind former Afghanistan cricketer Asghar Afghan in this matter. He won 12 consecutive matches as captain. With this win, Rohit has overtaken former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (9).

Koo App
SL: No KL, Virat, Pant, Sky. Ind total won’t be that high. Meanwhile Indian total: #INDvSL

View attached media content

— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) 24 Feb 2022

dolon

Playing first in this match, the Indian team scored 199 runs for 2 wickets and set a target of 200 runs to win the visitors. Ishan Kishan made 89 off 56 balls and Shreyas Iyer scored 57 runs in 28 balls. After this the Indian bowlers bowled well and restricted the visiting team to 137 runs in 20 overs.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets for 9 runs in 2 overs. Apart from this, Venkatesh Iyer took two wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each. Deepak Hooda got the opportunity of T20 debut in the Indian team today but his batting did not come and he gave 24 runs in 3 overs in the bowling.

Sri Lanka in India, 3rd T20I Series, 2022Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 24 February 2022

India 199/2 (20.0)

vs

Sri Lanka 137/6 (20.0)

Match Ended (Day – 1st T20I) India beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs

Live Updates

IND vs SL 1st T20: India won the first T20 by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

READ Also  I am very used to protest my skin has become thick like a buffalo Sania Mirza spoke on the question related to Khel Ratna on The Kapil Sharma Show - Know why Sania Mirza spoke

IND vs SL 1st T20: Three matches will be played in the T20 series between India and Sri Lanka. The first match was played at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium and the remaining two matches will be played in Dharamsala. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India has played 26 matches so far, out of which the Indian team has won 22. Hitman has a success rate of more than 85 percent. This was Rohit’s 123rd T20 match and Shoaib Malik has played 124 T20 International matches. If the Indian captain plays all three matches of this series, then he will become the player to play the most T20 matches.


#India #sri #lanka #1st #T20 #Rohit #Sharma #Consecutive #Wins #Captain #Top #Scorer

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  England to face familiar foes in World Cup qualifying; tough Wales draw

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment