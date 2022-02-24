India vs sri lanka 1st T20 Rohit Sharma Consecutive 10 Wins As Captain Also Becomes Top Scorer

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 1st T20: Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India has got its 10th consecutive T20 win. Team India won the first match against Sri Lanka by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. This is also India’s 10th consecutive win in T20 Internationals.

IND vs SL 1st T20: India won the first T20 by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

IND vs SL 1st T20: The three-match T20 series between India and Sri Lanka began today at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. In the first match, India defeated the visitors by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The remaining two matches of this series will be played in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.

This is Rohit Sharma’s 10th consecutive win as captain. At the same time, the Indian team also registered its 10th consecutive win in T20 International. Rohit is now just behind former Afghanistan cricketer Asghar Afghan in this matter. He won 12 consecutive matches as captain. With this win, Rohit has overtaken former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (9).

SL: No KL, Virat, Pant, Sky. Ind total won’t be that high. Meanwhile Indian total: #INDvSL View attached media content — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) 24 Feb 2022 Koo App

Playing first in this match, the Indian team scored 199 runs for 2 wickets and set a target of 200 runs to win the visitors. Ishan Kishan made 89 off 56 balls and Shreyas Iyer scored 57 runs in 28 balls. After this the Indian bowlers bowled well and restricted the visiting team to 137 runs in 20 overs.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets for 9 runs in 2 overs. Apart from this, Venkatesh Iyer took two wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each. Deepak Hooda got the opportunity of T20 debut in the Indian team today but his batting did not come and he gave 24 runs in 3 overs in the bowling.

Sri Lanka in India, 3rd T20I Series, 2022 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 24 February 2022 India 199/2 (20.0) vs Sri Lanka 137/6 (20.0) Match Ended (Day – 1st T20I) India beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs

