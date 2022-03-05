india vs sri lanka 1st test 2nd day live cricket score live streaming ind vs sl match today at pcs stadium mohali news updates in hindi
IND vs SL 1st Test 2nd Day Live Cricket Score: In the first Test of the 2-match series between India and Sri Lanka, at the end of the first day’s play, India’s score was 357 for 6 in 85 overs.
IND vs SL 1st Test 2nd Day Live Cricket Score: The first Test of the 2-match series between India and Sri Lanka is being played in Mohali from March 4, 2022. Today i.e. on 5th March 2022 is the second day of the match. At the end of the first day’s play, India’s score was 357 for 6 in 85 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin was unbeaten on 10 and Ravindra Jadeja on 45. In such a situation, on the second day, India’s effort will be to declare the innings by making a big score as soon as possible.
Virat Kohli failed to play a big innings despite a good start in his historic 100th Test on the first day, but wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant made a splash. However, he remained unlucky and missed out on his fifth Test century by 4 runs. He played his stormy innings of 96 runs in 97 balls with nine fours and four sixes. He also shared a 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja.
Cheteshwar Pujara Instead of batting at number three, Hanuma Vihari (58) took advantage of the opportunity. It looked like Vihari would play a big innings but he played the ball over the wickets in an attempt to hit fast bowler Viswa Fernando off the outside off-side. Vihari hit five fours in his innings.
Hanuma Vihari Together with Kohli, added 90 runs for the third wicket. India, however, lost two wickets within 5 runs (Kohli and Vihari). After this Pant and Jadeja put India in a strong position. Shreyas Iyer, who has been in good form in the limited overs series, scored 27 runs off Dhananjay de Silva’s delivery.
Sri Lanka in India, 2 Test Series, 2022Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 05 March 2022
India 357/6 (85.0)
vs
Sri Lanka
BatsmanRB
Ravindra Jadeja*45 82
Ravichandran Ashwin10 11
BowlersORWKT
Suranga Lakmal *16631
Lasith Embuldeniya281072
Stumps (Day 1 – 1st Test) India elected to bat
Live Updates
IND vs SL 1st Test 2ND Day: Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal scored 50 runs in 10 overs on the first day
On the first day of the first test, Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat. Rohit (29 runs in 28 balls) and Agarwal (33 runs in 49 balls) put on 50 runs for the first wicket within the first 10 overs, but failed to capitalize on a good start. Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara got the first breakthrough by dismissing Rohit, while Ambuldeniya sent Mayank Agarwal to the pavilion. Rohit welcomes Lakmal with a boundary and then hits a boundary at the midwicket boundary. He hit another boundary on Kumara at deep midwicket but in an attempt to pull the short delivery of the same fast bowler, was caught at deep fine leg by Lakmal. Rohit hit six fours in his innings. On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal also hit some catchy boundaries, but Ambuldeniya’s ball was caught leg-before.
#india #sri #lanka #1st #test #2nd #day #live #cricket #score #live #streaming #ind #match #today #pcs #stadium #mohali #news #updates #hindi
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.