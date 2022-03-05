Sports

india vs sri lanka 1st test 2nd day live cricket score live streaming ind vs sl match today at pcs stadium mohali news updates in hindi

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
india vs sri lanka 1st test 2nd day live cricket score live streaming ind vs sl match today at pcs stadium mohali news updates in hindi
Written by admin
india vs sri lanka 1st test 2nd day live cricket score live streaming ind vs sl match today at pcs stadium mohali news updates in hindi

india vs sri lanka 1st test 2nd day live cricket score live streaming ind vs sl match today at pcs stadium mohali news updates in hindi

india vs sri lanka 1st test 2nd day live cricket score live streaming ind vs sl match today at pcs stadium mohali news updates in hindi

IND vs SL 1st Test 2nd Day Live Cricket Score: In the first Test of the 2-match series between India and Sri Lanka, at the end of the first day’s play, India’s score was 357 for 6 in 85 overs.

Contents hide
1 IND vs SL 1st Test 2nd Day Live Cricket Score: In the first Test of the 2-match series between India and Sri Lanka, at the end of the first day’s play, India’s score was 357 for 6 in 85 overs.
2 Sri Lanka in India, 2 Test Series, 2022Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 05 March 2022
2.1 India 357/6 (85.0)
2.2 Sri Lanka
2.3 Stumps (Day 1 – 1st Test) India elected to bat
3 IND vs SL 1st Test 2ND Day: Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal scored 50 runs in 10 overs on the first day

IND vs SL 1st Test 2nd Day Live Cricket Score: The first Test of the 2-match series between India and Sri Lanka is being played in Mohali from March 4, 2022. Today i.e. on 5th March 2022 is the second day of the match. At the end of the first day’s play, India’s score was 357 for 6 in 85 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin was unbeaten on 10 and Ravindra Jadeja on 45. In such a situation, on the second day, India’s effort will be to declare the innings by making a big score as soon as possible.

READ Also  Smith explains why Aston Villa loss to West Ham 'hurts'; blasts VAR call

Virat Kohli failed to play a big innings despite a good start in his historic 100th Test on the first day, but wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant made a splash. However, he remained unlucky and missed out on his fifth Test century by 4 runs. He played his stormy innings of 96 runs in 97 balls with nine fours and four sixes. He also shared a 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja.

Cheteshwar Pujara Instead of batting at number three, Hanuma Vihari (58) took advantage of the opportunity. It looked like Vihari would play a big innings but he played the ball over the wickets in an attempt to hit fast bowler Viswa Fernando off the outside off-side. Vihari hit five fours in his innings.

Hanuma Vihari Together with Kohli, added 90 runs for the third wicket. India, however, lost two wickets within 5 runs (Kohli and Vihari). After this Pant and Jadeja put India in a strong position. Shreyas Iyer, who has been in good form in the limited overs series, scored 27 runs off Dhananjay de Silva’s delivery.

Sri Lanka in India, 2 Test Series, 2022Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 05 March 2022

India 357/6 (85.0)

vs

Sri Lanka

BatsmanRB

Ravindra Jadeja*45 82

Ravichandran Ashwin10 11

BowlersORWKT

Suranga Lakmal *16631

Lasith Embuldeniya281072

Stumps (Day 1 – 1st Test) India elected to bat

Live Updates

IND vs SL 1st Test 2ND Day: Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal scored 50 runs in 10 overs on the first day

On the first day of the first test, Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat. Rohit (29 runs in 28 balls) and Agarwal (33 runs in 49 balls) put on 50 runs for the first wicket within the first 10 overs, but failed to capitalize on a good start. Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara got the first breakthrough by dismissing Rohit, while Ambuldeniya sent Mayank Agarwal to the pavilion. Rohit welcomes Lakmal with a boundary and then hits a boundary at the midwicket boundary. He hit another boundary on Kumara at deep midwicket but in an attempt to pull the short delivery of the same fast bowler, was caught at deep fine leg by Lakmal. Rohit hit six fours in his innings. On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal also hit some catchy boundaries, but Ambuldeniya’s ball was caught leg-before.

READ Also  Man Utd misfit's stance on January exit revealed amid Leeds, Everton links


#india #sri #lanka #1st #test #2nd #day #live #cricket #score #live #streaming #ind #match #today #pcs #stadium #mohali #news #updates #hindi

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment