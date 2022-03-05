india vs sri lanka 1st test 2nd day live cricket score live streaming ind vs sl match today at pcs stadium mohali news updates in hindi

IND vs SL 1st Test 2nd Day Live Cricket Score: In the first Test of the 2-match series between India and Sri Lanka, at the end of the first day’s play, India’s score was 357 for 6 in 85 overs.

IND vs SL 1st Test 2nd Day Live Cricket Score: The first Test of the 2-match series between India and Sri Lanka is being played in Mohali from March 4, 2022. Today i.e. on 5th March 2022 is the second day of the match. At the end of the first day’s play, India’s score was 357 for 6 in 85 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin was unbeaten on 10 and Ravindra Jadeja on 45. In such a situation, on the second day, India’s effort will be to declare the innings by making a big score as soon as possible.

Virat Kohli failed to play a big innings despite a good start in his historic 100th Test on the first day, but wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant made a splash. However, he remained unlucky and missed out on his fifth Test century by 4 runs. He played his stormy innings of 96 runs in 97 balls with nine fours and four sixes. He also shared a 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja.

Cheteshwar Pujara Instead of batting at number three, Hanuma Vihari (58) took advantage of the opportunity. It looked like Vihari would play a big innings but he played the ball over the wickets in an attempt to hit fast bowler Viswa Fernando off the outside off-side. Vihari hit five fours in his innings.

Hanuma Vihari Together with Kohli, added 90 runs for the third wicket. India, however, lost two wickets within 5 runs (Kohli and Vihari). After this Pant and Jadeja put India in a strong position. Shreyas Iyer, who has been in good form in the limited overs series, scored 27 runs off Dhananjay de Silva’s delivery.

Sri Lanka in India, 2 Test Series, 2022 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 05 March 2022 India 357/6 (85.0) vs Sri Lanka BatsmanRB Ravindra Jadeja*45 82 Ravichandran Ashwin10 11 BowlersORWKT Suranga Lakmal *16631 Lasith Embuldeniya281072 Stumps (Day 1 – 1st Test) India elected to bat

IND vs SL 1st Test 2ND Day: Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal scored 50 runs in 10 overs on the first day