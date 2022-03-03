india vs sri lanka 1st test mohali rohit sharma funny reaction on journalist question watch video says no one ask right question

Sports

IND vs SL 1st Test: Rohit Sharma also praised Virat Kohli during the press conference. He said that all the credit for putting the team in good shape in Test cricket goes to him.

Team India’s captain Rohit Sharma’s funny style has come in front of everyone. This time in the press conference, he stunned everyone with his answer. Rohit is often seen joking with journalists in press conferences.

Something similar happened in Mohali on 3 March 2022 as well. In the press conference held before the first test match against Sri Lanka, a journalist told Rohit, ‘The match is not happening in the outfield, is it not? No one is talking about the wicket. You are neither talking about playing XI.

On this Rohit Sharma said, ‘When you ask, I will speak. No one is even asking. No one is asking the right questions. To this the journalist said, ‘That’s why I am asking. Speak about cricket and spectators are returning to the field so do you think spectators can act as energy for you.

To this Rohit Sharma said, ‘It’s all the right question. You are asking this question right now whether the crowd is coming or not, how is the pitch. Are you going to play combination? No one was even asking this. Is good for me. But now it’s fine.

Let us tell you that the Test played in Mohali is very special for both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. This is Kohli’s 100th Test. At the same time, Rohit will enter the field for the first time as a Test captain. In such a situation, Virat Kohli would like to create history by scoring a century in this match, while Rohit would like to make his Test captaincy debut by beating Sri Lanka.

Rohit during the press conference Virat Kohli Also appreciated. He said that all the credit for putting the team in good shape in Test cricket goes to him. Rohit said, ‘We are in a very good position as a team. All credit goes to Virat for where we are in this format. What he has done with the Test team over the years was just amazing to watch.

Rohit said, “It has been a wonderful journey for him and a long journey after making his debut. Now playing my 100th Test is a great experience. He has done exceptionally well in this format, he has changed a lot in the way the team was progressing, it was wonderful to see it.

Rohit said, “Her journey has been wonderful and we definitely want to make it special for her. We are all ready for it and hope to see five days of good cricket. The spectators will come on the field to see Virat and it is wonderful.

He said, ‘I have to carry on from where he left things. I have to do the right things with the right players. India’s chances of a place in the final of the World Test Championship are not very strong at the moment, but Rohit said that the team is moving in the right direction.

“The team is in good shape,” he said. Yes, we are in the middle of the World Test Championship table, but I don’t think we have done anything wrong in the last two or three years. In the press conference, Rohit Sharma did not make any disclosure about the playing XI, but in the first test match against Sri Lanka, both the teams can go with these players.

IND vs SL 1st Test Playing 11 Dream 11: Here is the probable playing XI of both the teams

Bharat: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nisanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal/Charit Aslanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama/Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.


