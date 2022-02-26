India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Hpca Stadium Dharamshala Weather Live updates Scorecard ind vs sl T20 Series

IND vs SL 2nd T20 Dharamshala Weather Forecast Rainfall: The last two matches of the T20 series between India and Sri Lanka are to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. There is a threat of rain in the second T20 match to be held on Saturday. The third and last match will be played here on Sunday.

IND vs SL 2nd T20: The second match of the three-match T20 series between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Dharamsala on Saturday and the third match will be played here on Sunday. The shadow of rain is hovering over the second T20 match and according to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, this match may be hampered. Earlier in 2019, a match of the Indian team against South Africa was also canceled due to rain here.

A total of 9 T20 matches have been played at this ground so far out of which 6 have been completed and three have been canceled due to rain. There were also 7 matches to be played at this ground in the 2016 T20 World Cup, out of which 5 were completed and 2 were inconclusive due to rain. India played the first T20 match here in 2015 in which Rohit Sharma scored a century. This T20 match was played between Indian team and South Africa team.

Out of the 6 matches that have been completed on this ground, chasing the target twice, the team has won. At the same time, the team that played first on this ground has won four times. Dharamshala is situated at a high altitude, so bowlers always get bounce on this ground and matches are always high scoring here.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of bad weather on Saturday. Rain can become a hindrance in the way of India’s victory in the second T20. The third match will be played here on Sunday and the weather is expected to be clear in this match. This is the first time that two matches of a bilateral series are being played at this ground.

India won the first T20 match played in Lucknow by 62 runs. In this match, the batsmen did wonders from India’s side and gave a target of 200 to the guests. After this, thanks to the good performance of all the bowlers including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India restricted Sri Lanka to 137 runs. India lead 1-0 in the three-match T20I series.

Will the dream of a clean sweep hat-trick be broken?

If India wins when the match is held here today, India will win the series. The Indian team had earlier made a clean sweep of New Zealand and West Indies in the T20 series after Rohit Sharma became the regular captain. If India also beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series, it would be a hat-trick of clean sweep. But rain can become a hindrance in the way of this hat-trick of India.