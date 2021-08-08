india vs sri lanka 2nd t20 krunal pandya tested covid 19 positive corona positive match postponed for one day news and updates

The second T20 between India and Sri Lanka to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been postponed by a day. Actually, a player of the Indian team that went to Sri Lanka has been found to be Corona positive. Due to this the second T20 has been postponed for a day.

In a statement issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it has been said that Krunal Pandya was found to be Corona positive. According to the statement of BCCI, the second T20 match has been postponed for one day at present till July 28 due to Krunal Pandya’s corona infection. The second match will be played on Wednesday only after the report of the players who came in contact with Krunal Pandya comes negative. After Krunal Pandya’s corona positive, both the teams have been sent to isolation. The isolation will continue till the reports of all the players come.

Team India is leading 1-0 in the three-match T20I series. They defeated Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the first T20I. In the first T20, Krunal scored an unbeaten 3 runs while batting. He also bowled two overs. He took one wicket for 16 runs.

Crisis even after Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar go to England

Due to Krunal Pandya being corona, the clouds of crisis have started hovering over the departure of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav to England. The Indian Test team is currently in England. He has to play a five-Test series against England from August 4 there. It was decided to send Prithvi and Suryakumar to England after three players, including Shubman Gill, were injured.

Both had to fly directly from Sri Lanka to England. According to the BCCI, until the reports of all the players come negative, all will remain in isolation. In such a situation, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will leave for less England, nothing can be said on this yet.

Even before this, Corona has hit cricket

Even before this, cricket has been hit by Corona. The havoc of Coronavirus has broken so much that somewhere the entire team had to be changed, then the series had to be rescheduled. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 also had to be postponed in May this year after Corona cases were found.

India’s tour of Sri Lanka was to begin on July 13, but the series was rescheduled after two members of the Sri Lankan cricket team were found to be Corona positive. The ODI series was started from July 18 by changing the schedule. Sri Lankan batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT were found to be Corona positive after returning from England.

A case of corona was also found in Team India, which went on a tour of England. Now the second T20 match of the Sri Lanka series rescheduled due to Corona has to be postponed.





