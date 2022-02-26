Sports

India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Match Updates in HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Live Latest News Updates in Hindi – SL 76/3 (11)

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Match Updates in HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Live Latest News Updates in Hindi – SL 76/3 (11)
Written by admin
India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Match Updates in HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Live Latest News Updates in Hindi – SL 76/3 (11)

India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Match Updates in HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Live Latest News Updates in Hindi – SL 76/3 (11)

India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Match Updates in HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Live Latest News Updates in Hindi – SL 76/3 (11)

Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 2nd T20: India will go into the second T20 with the intention of winning the series against Sri Lanka. By winning this series, Team India can put a hat-trick of T20 series win under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Team India had a clean sweep in both the last T20 series.

Contents hide
1 Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 2nd T20: India will go into the second T20 with the intention of winning the series against Sri Lanka. By winning this series, Team India can put a hat-trick of T20 series win under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Team India had a clean sweep in both the last T20 series.
2 Sri Lanka in India, 3rd T20I Series, 2022Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 26 February 2022
2.1 India
2.2 Sri Lanka 76/3 (11.0)
2.3 Play In Progress (Day – 2nd T20I) India elected to field
3 IND vs SL 2nd T20: India had made a clean sweep in the last two T20 series by winning the T20 series 3-0 against New Zealand and West Indies respectively.

IND vs SL 2nd T20: The second match of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka is being played in Dharamsala on Saturday. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team India has landed without any change in today’s match.

READ Also  Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Disclosed About Her Poverty Stage Before Meeting Star Footballer in Netflix Video

Prior to this match, the Indian team took a 1-0 lead in the series after registering a 62-run win in Lucknow. Here India will go under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma with the intention of winning the third consecutive T20I series and scoring a hat-trick. This is India’s third T20 match at this ground. Before this, India has completed one match here and has been affected by one rain.

There is a danger of rain in this match as well. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, rain can disturb the second T20. Earlier 9 T20 International matches have been played at this ground out of which 3 have been rained.

The match will be telecast on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch the broadcast in Hindi on Star Sports 1. Apart from this, you can watch live streaming on Disney + Hotstar. Jio customers can watch live streaming of matches in different languages ​​on Jio Cricket channel of Jio TV. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for match related updates.

Sri Lanka in India, 3rd T20I Series, 2022Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 26 February 2022

India

vs

Sri Lanka 76/3 (11.0)

BowlersORWKT

Harshal Patel *2151

Yuzvendra Chahal3191

BatsmanRB

Pathum Nissanka *31 28

Play In Progress (Day – 2nd T20I) India elected to field

Live Updates

IND vs SL 2nd T20: India had made a clean sweep in the last two T20 series by winning the T20 series 3-0 against New Zealand and West Indies respectively.

IND vs SL 2nd T20: The Indian team has played 23 T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka before this. Out of which 15 have been won by India and 7 have been won by Sri Lanka. A match between the two teams has been fruitless. Apart from this, out of 11 home matches, India has won 9 and Sri Lanka has won 2. India registered their 10th T20I win in a row by winning the first T20I against Sri Lanka. Apart from this, this was also India’s 10th victory under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Also, India has cleared New Zealand and West Indies before this series. Therefore, in this series, apart from the T20 series win of the Men in Blue, a hat-trick of clean sweep will also be looked at.

READ Also  kohli-mimics-shikhar-dhawan-batting-style-on-social-media-users-made-funny-comments-on-video-prior-to-t20-world-cup-2021-start - Virat Kohli takes on Shikhar Dhawan Imitation, people made such comments; Watch Video


#India #Sri #Lanka #2nd #T20 #Live #Match #Updates #HPCA #Stadium #Dharamshala #Live #Latest #News #Updates #Hindi

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment