India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Match Updates in HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Live Latest News Updates in Hindi – SL 76/3 (11)

Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 2nd T20: India will go into the second T20 with the intention of winning the series against Sri Lanka. By winning this series, Team India can put a hat-trick of T20 series win under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Team India had a clean sweep in both the last T20 series.

IND vs SL 2nd T20: India had made a clean sweep in the last two T20 series by winning the T20 series 3-0 against New Zealand and West Indies respectively.

IND vs SL 2nd T20: The second match of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka is being played in Dharamsala on Saturday. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team India has landed without any change in today’s match.

Prior to this match, the Indian team took a 1-0 lead in the series after registering a 62-run win in Lucknow. Here India will go under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma with the intention of winning the third consecutive T20I series and scoring a hat-trick. This is India’s third T20 match at this ground. Before this, India has completed one match here and has been affected by one rain.

There is a danger of rain in this match as well. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, rain can disturb the second T20. Earlier 9 T20 International matches have been played at this ground out of which 3 have been rained.

The match will be telecast on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch the broadcast in Hindi on Star Sports 1. Apart from this, you can watch live streaming on Disney + Hotstar. Jio customers can watch live streaming of matches in different languages ​​on Jio Cricket channel of Jio TV. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for match related updates.

Sri Lanka in India, 3rd T20I Series, 2022 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 26 February 2022 India vs Sri Lanka 76/3 (11.0) BowlersORWKT Harshal Patel *2151 Yuzvendra Chahal3191 BatsmanRB Pathum Nissanka *31 28 Play In Progress (Day – 2nd T20I) India elected to field

