India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Playing 11 Prediction Niroshan Dickwella Dhananjay De Silva Returns To Squad

IND vs SL 2nd T20 Playing 11 Prediction: India won the first T20 match played in Lucknow by 62 runs. Rohit Brigade is leading 1-0 in the three-match series and in the second match, he would like to go with the winning combination.

IND vs SL 2nd T20 Playing 11 Prediction: India won the first T20 match played in Lucknow by 62 runs. Rohit Brigade is leading 1-0 in the three-match series and in the second match, he would like to go with the winning combination.

India lead 1-0 after winning the first match of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, in the match to be held in Dharamsala, the Indian team would like to go with the winning combination. At the same time, the problem of injury continues to be a matter of concern for the hosts. On the other hand, Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjay De Silva are back in the guest squad.

India won the first T20 match played in Lucknow by 62 runs. In this match, Ishan Kishan scored 89 and Shreyas Iyer scored 57 runs for India. Rituraj Gaikwad did not play in this match due to wrist pain. But before the second T20, the news of his being out of the entire series came. In such a situation, Mayank Agarwal was added in his place in the squad.

Now talk about the second T20, then the Indian team can go today without any change. The biggest reason for this is also that many batsmen including Sanju Samson, debutant Deepak Hooda did not get a chance to bat in the last match. At the same time, India did not have much problems in bowling too. In such a situation, Rohit Sharma would like to land in Dharamsala along with the winning combination. Team India will come out with the intention of winning the series by winning today’s match.

Talking about Sri Lanka, in this team two star players Nirosham Dickwella and Dhananjay de Silva have been included in the team for the last two T20Is. Both these players were earlier only part of the Test squad. In this match, Dickwella can replace Chandimal and de Silva can join the team in place of Mishara. Apart from this, Dickwella can also be seen opening with Nisanka today.

Here is the probable playing 11 of both the teams

BharatRohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri LankaNiroshan Dickwella, Pathum Nisanka, Charith Aslanka, Janith Liyanage, Dhananjay de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chamira, Geoffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayavikrama, Lahiru Kumara.