India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Match in HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Live Streaming Telecast Channel Live Latest News Updates

5 seconds ago
Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 3rd T20: The last T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for match related updates.

India vs Sri Lanka 3RD T20 Live Score: The last T20 of the 3-match series between India and Sri Lanka is being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat. Sri Lanka made two changes in their playing XI. Indian team has made 4 changes.

After the toss, Rohit Sharma said, Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the third T20. He was not feeling better last night. Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvi and Chahal have all been rested. Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Avesh and Siraj are included in the playing XI. Sri Lankan captain Shanaka said, Praveen Jayawickrama and Kamil Misra are out. In their place, Zenith Lianage and Jeffrey Vandersay are part of the playing XI.

The last T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch the broadcast in Hindi on Star Sports 1. Apart from this, you can watch live streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Jio customers can watch live streaming of matches in different languages ​​on Jio Cricket channel of Jio TV. For this, they will not need a subscription to Disney + Hotstar. For updates related to the match Jansatta.com You can also stay connected with

Sri Lanka in India, 3rd T20I Series, 2022Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 27 February 2022

India

vs

Sri Lanka 106/5 (17.3)

BowlersORWKT

Mohammed Siraj4221

Ravi Bishnoi *3.3231

BatsmanRB

Dasun Shanaka*38 25

Chamika Karunaratne10 17

Play In Progress (Day – 3rd T20I) Sri Lanka elected to bat

Live Updates

IND vs SL 3RD T20I: With a clean sweep against Sri Lanka, the Indian team will create history. She will match Afghanistan and Romania.

India vs Sri Lanka 3RD T20 Match: If Team India also wins the third T20 match against Sri Lanka, then it will be their 12th consecutive victory in T20 Internationals. In T20 International cricket so far, only two teams Afghanistan and Romania have won 12 matches in a row. Romania does not have Test team status. A total of 7 T20 matches have been played at the Dharamsala Stadium so far. Out of this, the team batting first 4 times has become the winner. The batsman who batted twice later became the winner. One match has yielded no result. The average first innings score at this ground is 140 and the second innings average score is 124 runs. The highest score at this ground is 200/3, which was made in the match played between India and South Africa.

