India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Match in HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Live Streaming Telecast Channel Live Latest News Updates

India vs Sri Lanka 3RD T20 Live Score: The last T20 of the 3-match series between India and Sri Lanka is being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

India vs Sri Lanka 3RD T20 Live Score: The last T20 of the 3-match series between India and Sri Lanka is being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat. Sri Lanka made two changes in their playing XI. Indian team has made 4 changes.

After the toss, Rohit Sharma said, Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the third T20. He was not feeling better last night. Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvi and Chahal have all been rested. Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Avesh and Siraj are included in the playing XI. Sri Lankan captain Shanaka said, Praveen Jayawickrama and Kamil Misra are out. In their place, Zenith Lianage and Jeffrey Vandersay are part of the playing XI.

The last T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch the broadcast in Hindi on Star Sports 1. Apart from this, you can watch live streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Jio customers can watch live streaming of matches in different languages ​​on Jio Cricket channel of Jio TV. For this, they will not need a subscription to Disney + Hotstar. For updates related to the match Jansatta.com You can also stay connected with

Sri Lanka in India, 3rd T20I Series, 2022 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 27 February 2022 India vs Sri Lanka 106/5 (17.3) BowlersORWKT Mohammed Siraj4221 Ravi Bishnoi *3.3231 BatsmanRB Dasun Shanaka*38 25 Chamika Karunaratne10 17 Play In Progress (Day – 3rd T20I) Sri Lanka elected to bat

