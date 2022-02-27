India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Playing 11 Prediction Mayank Agarwal Can Debut

Sports

IND vs SL 3rd T20 Playing 11 Prediction: India registered their 100th win against Sri Lanka by winning the second match of the three-match T20I series. India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The third and final match of the three-match T20 series between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Dharamsala on Sunday. Indian team can make some changes in this match. Ishan Kishan was taken to the hospital after being hit on the head in the second T20, so it is difficult for him to play in the last match and Sanju Samson will be seen keeping the wicket.

Also, changes can be seen in the bowling as well. Kuldeep Yadav, sitting on the bench for many matches, can be included in the team in this match. Apart from this, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan can also play in the last match. India have already won the series and have an unassailable 2-0 lead. In such a situation, Rohit Sharma can try bench strength today.

Talking about the visiting team, Dinesh Chandimal suffered a thumb injury in the second match. After which Niroshan Dickwella can get a place in today’s match. Sri Lanka have already lost the series and will try their best to save the honours in the third match.

India beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20 and 7 wickets in the second T20. This is India’s third consecutive T20 series win. Earlier, India defeated New Zealand and West Indies 3-0 in the series.

Here is the probable playing 11 of both the teams

Bharat- Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka- Pathum Nisanka, Dhanushka Gunatilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Charith Aslanka, Dhananjay de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chamira, Geoffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayavikrama, Lahiru Kumara.


