India vs Thailand Football Score, AFC Asian Cup 2019

India vs Thailand Football Match Score, AFC Asian Cup 2019 Football Score: In their first match in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Sunday (January 6, 2019), the Indian team registered a resounding victory over Thailand. Under the leadership of Sunil Chhetri, the team won the match 4-1. From the second half onwards, the Indian team was seen in a strong performance. The fourth goal was scored by JJ in the 80th minute and gave the team a 4-1 lead. Earlier, Anirudh Thapa had scored the third goal in the 73rd minute, while Sunil Chhetri had scored two goals before him.

By doing this, Chhetri has overtaken the internationally active footballers in terms of scoring the most goals for his country’s team. With this, he has become the first Indian footballer to score two goals in a match.

