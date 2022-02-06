India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: India vs West Indies 1st ODI in Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad, News Updates – WI 19/1 (4)

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score: The first ODI of the 3-match series between India and West Indies is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl. Team India has landed in this match with 6 batsmen and 5 bowlers.

It is a memorable match for Rohit Sharma and Team India as well as Sourav Ganguly. This is Rohit’s first ODI series as a full-time captain. At the same time, this is the 1000th ODI match of Team India. They are the first team in the world to play 1000 ODIs. Sourav Ganguly took charge of Team India in the 500th ODI of Team India. Now he is the chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Team India has played 999 ODI matches so far. Out of this, it has won 518, while it has lost 431. Nine matches were tied, while 41 did not result. Australia is the team that plays the most ODIs after Team India. He has played 958 ODIs so far. Pakistan is at number three. He has played 936 ODIs so far.



