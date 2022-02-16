India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming, Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch IND vs WI 1st T20i Match in Kolkata, News Updates in Hindi

Live Score, Live Streaming India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st T20: This is the 7th bilateral T20 series between India and West Indies. Earlier, out of 6 series, India has won four times and West Indies have won twice. Even in the Eden Gardens, India has not lost for 11 years.

All three matches of the T20 series between India and West Indies will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.

India vs West Indies 1st T20: The three-match T20I series between India and West Indies is starting from today at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. All three matches of the series will be played at this historic ground. Earlier in the ODI series, Team India had a 3-0 clean sweep of the visiting team. Of course, after ODIs, now in T20 as well, Rohit Brigade would like to maintain his victory chariot.

The Indian team has a strong head to head T20 record against the West Indies. A total of 17 T20 International matches have been played between the two teams in the past, out of which India has won 10 and West Indies have won 6 matches. One T20 match has also been inconclusive. India also has a good record in the Eden Gardens. India has played 4 matches here out of which they have won 3 and lost one.

The T20 series between India and West Indies will be telecast on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch all the matches of the series telecast on Star Sports 1 in Hindi. Apart from this, you can watch live streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. At the same time, you can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for other updates.

West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2022 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 February 2022 Match Yet To Begin ( Day – 1st T20I ) Match begins at 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT)

