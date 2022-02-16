Sports

India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming, Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch IND vs WI 1st T20i Match in Kolkata, News Updates in Hindi

28 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming, Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch IND vs WI 1st T20i Match in Kolkata, News Updates in Hindi
Written by admin
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming, Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch IND vs WI 1st T20i Match in Kolkata, News Updates in Hindi

India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming, Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch IND vs WI 1st T20i Match in Kolkata, News Updates in Hindi

India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming, Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch IND vs WI 1st T20i Match in Kolkata, News Updates in Hindi

Live Score, Live Streaming India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st T20: This is the 7th bilateral T20 series between India and West Indies. Earlier, out of 6 series, India has won four times and West Indies have won twice. Even in the Eden Gardens, India has not lost for 11 years.

Contents hide
1 Live Score, Live Streaming India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st T20: This is the 7th bilateral T20 series between India and West Indies. Earlier, out of 6 series, India has won four times and West Indies have won twice. Even in the Eden Gardens, India has not lost for 11 years.
2 West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2022Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 February 2022
2.1 Match Yet To Begin ( Day – 1st T20I ) Match begins at 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT)
3 All three matches of the T20 series between India and West Indies will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.

India vs West Indies 1st T20: The three-match T20I series between India and West Indies is starting from today at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. All three matches of the series will be played at this historic ground. Earlier in the ODI series, Team India had a 3-0 clean sweep of the visiting team. Of course, after ODIs, now in T20 as well, Rohit Brigade would like to maintain his victory chariot.

READ Also  Hugo Boumous: Sergio Lobera gives the freedom to express myself on the pitch

The Indian team has a strong head to head T20 record against the West Indies. A total of 17 T20 International matches have been played between the two teams in the past, out of which India has won 10 and West Indies have won 6 matches. One T20 match has also been inconclusive. India also has a good record in the Eden Gardens. India has played 4 matches here out of which they have won 3 and lost one.

The T20 series between India and West Indies will be telecast on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch all the matches of the series telecast on Star Sports 1 in Hindi. Apart from this, you can watch live streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. At the same time, you can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for other updates.

West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2022Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 February 2022

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – 1st T20I ) Match begins at 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT)

Live Updates

All three matches of the T20 series between India and West Indies will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.

This is the 7th bilateral T20I series between India and West Indies. Earlier, both the teams have faced each other in 6 T20 series, out of which the Indian team has won four times. West Indies won the home series in 2017 and the series played in America in 2016. That is, for the last five years, the Indian team has not lost the T20 series against the Windies. India’s record is also excellent at the historic ground of Eden Gardens. The success rate of the Indian team winning 3 out of 4 matches at this ground is 75 percent. India lost here for the last time and for the first time in 2011. That is, India is invincible in T20 format on this ground for 11 years. On the same ground, India has also beaten West Indies twice in T20.

READ Also  MS Dhoni batting tips: See how MS Dhoni gives batting tips to CSK opener ut Turaj Gaikwad before IPL 2021 UAE leg: MS Dhoni batting tips: CSK opener is taking batting tips from 'Dhoni Sir' before IPL, watch the video


#India #West #Indies #1st #T20 #Live #Streaming #Telecast #Channel #Watch #IND #1st #T20i #Match #Kolkata #News #Updates #Hindi

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Harbhajan Singh Asked Yuzvendra Chahal Why You Paytm Me 4 rupees, Indian Spinner Says- In Greed of 100 Rupees

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment