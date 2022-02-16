India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming, Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch IND vs WI 1st T20i Match in Kolkata, News Updates in Hindi
Live Score, Live Streaming India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st T20: This is the 7th bilateral T20 series between India and West Indies. Earlier, out of 6 series, India has won four times and West Indies have won twice. Even in the Eden Gardens, India has not lost for 11 years.
India vs West Indies 1st T20: The three-match T20I series between India and West Indies is starting from today at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. All three matches of the series will be played at this historic ground. Earlier in the ODI series, Team India had a 3-0 clean sweep of the visiting team. Of course, after ODIs, now in T20 as well, Rohit Brigade would like to maintain his victory chariot.
The Indian team has a strong head to head T20 record against the West Indies. A total of 17 T20 International matches have been played between the two teams in the past, out of which India has won 10 and West Indies have won 6 matches. One T20 match has also been inconclusive. India also has a good record in the Eden Gardens. India has played 4 matches here out of which they have won 3 and lost one.
The T20 series between India and West Indies will be telecast on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch all the matches of the series telecast on Star Sports 1 in Hindi. Apart from this, you can watch live streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. At the same time, you can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for other updates.
West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2022Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 February 2022
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – 1st T20I ) Match begins at 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT)
Live Updates
All three matches of the T20 series between India and West Indies will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.
This is the 7th bilateral T20I series between India and West Indies. Earlier, both the teams have faced each other in 6 T20 series, out of which the Indian team has won four times. West Indies won the home series in 2017 and the series played in America in 2016. That is, for the last five years, the Indian team has not lost the T20 series against the Windies. India’s record is also excellent at the historic ground of Eden Gardens. The success rate of the Indian team winning 3 out of 4 matches at this ground is 75 percent. India lost here for the last time and for the first time in 2011. That is, India is invincible in T20 format on this ground for 11 years. On the same ground, India has also beaten West Indies twice in T20.
