India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score, Live Streaming Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch

Live Score, Live Streaming India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 2nd ODI: The Indian team won the first ODI by 6 wickets and took a 1-0 lead. In the 135th ODI against the Caribbean team, Team India will look to capture the series by registering a win.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: The second match of the ODI series between India and West Indies is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Nicholas Pooran is the captain of the visiting team in today’s match and has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Also, KL Rahul has returned in place of Ishan Kishan in the Indian team.

After winning this match, Rohit Brigade will go down today with the intention of capturing the series. Earlier, India won the first match by 6 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

This will be the 135th ODI match between India and West Indies. Earlier, India has won 65 matches, while the Caribbean team has won 63 times. Two matches are tied and four matches are inconclusive.

How to watch live streaming of the match?

You can watch this match on various channels of Star Sports Network. Apart from this, you will get to see the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar. Also, you can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for other updates during the match.

West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2022 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 09 February 2022 India 0/0 (0.0) vs West Indies Match yet to begin ( Day – 2nd ODI ) West Indies elected to field

