India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score, Live Streaming Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch

Live Score, Live Streaming India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 2nd ODI: The Indian team won the first ODI by 6 wickets and took a 1-0 lead. In the 135th ODI against the Caribbean team, Team India will look to capture the series by registering a win.
IND vs WI 2nd ODI: The second match of the ODI series between India and West Indies is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Nicholas Pooran is the captain of the visiting team in today’s match and has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Also, KL Rahul has returned in place of Ishan Kishan in the Indian team.
After winning this match, Rohit Brigade will go down today with the intention of capturing the series. Earlier, India won the first match by 6 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
This will be the 135th ODI match between India and West Indies. Earlier, India has won 65 matches, while the Caribbean team has won 63 times. Two matches are tied and four matches are inconclusive.
Today is the second ODI of the ODI series being played between India and West Indies. Today, the Indian team will come out with the intention of winning the series by winning it. Both the teams will face each other in the 250th International match. So far 98 Tests, 134 ODIs and 17 T20 matches have been played between the two. In 249 international matches, India has won 97 matches, while West Indies have won 99. India defeated the visiting team by 6 wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the series. After the ODI series, the teams of India and West Indies will also play a three-match T20 series on February 16, 18 and 20.
