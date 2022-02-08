India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Playing 11 Prediction, Captain and Vice-Captain KL Rahul Ishan Kishan Deepak Hooda

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Playing 11 Prediction: Kieron Pollard has an option for Odeon Smith as an explosive all-rounder.

In the second ODI, both the teams can go with these players. Here is the playing XI (probable) of both the teams

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Playing 11 Prediction: Kieron Pollard has an option for Odeon Smith as an explosive all-rounder.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Playing 11: The second ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies is to be played on 9 February 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India won the first match of the series by 6 wickets.

In such a situation, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be eyeing the series after winning the second ODI and on the batting order of the returning vice-captain KL Rahul in the team.

After Rahul’s return, it will be interesting to see whether he opens the innings with Rohit or goes down the middle order. If KL Rahul opens the innings then Ishan Kishan will have to be out.

If KL Rahul plays in the middle order, Deepak Hooda, who scored 26 not out off 32 balls in the first match, could be out. Incidentally, Rahul has found more success in the middle-order in ODIs, where he averages over 50.

The team management would not like to change the order of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav. In the bowling, Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar bowled well in the first ODI. In such a situation, the team management will not want to make any changes in the bowling. However, one spinner can be dropped and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav can be brought in.

At the same time, West Indies’ eyes will be on a better performance by forgetting the loss of the first match. In the last 16 matches, for the 10th time on Sunday, the West Indies team could not play the full 50 overs. Kieron Pollard’s team will have to improve on this and the batsmen will have to play responsibly.

West Indies will expect better performances from their aggressive batsmen Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard. Odeon Smith is also an option for Pollard as an explosive all-rounder. Among the batsmen, West Indies also have Ann Bonner in reserve.

In the second ODI, both the teams can go with these players. Here is the playing XI (probable) of both the teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Pramukh Krishna.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamrah Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akil Hossain, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.