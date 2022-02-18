Sports

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Streaming, Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch

13 seconds ago
Live Score, Live Streaming India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 2nd T20: The last and third match of the T20 series between India and West Indies will be held on February 20. India had earlier made a clean sweep of the guests, capturing the three-match ODI series.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: The second match of the T20 series between India and West Indies will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. After winning the first match, India will go on to win the three-match series here. In the first T20, Team India defeated the guests by 6 wickets.

The second T20 between India and West Indies will also start at 7 PM IST. The second T20 toss will be held at 6.30 pm. The last match of the series will be played on Sunday, February 20. Earlier in the ODI series, India had made a clean sweep by defeating the Caribbean team 3-0.

The second match of the T20 series between India and West Indies will be telecast on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch the broadcast in Hindi on Star Sports 1. Apart from this, you can watch live streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. At the same time, you can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for other updates.

Live Updates

India won the first T20 match by 6 wickets. In the second T20 match, the eyes of Rohit Brigade will be on winning the T20 series. Prior to this, a total of 18 T20 matches have taken place between India and West Indies. Out of which India has won 11 and Caribbean team has won 6 matches. A match has been fruitless between the two teams. India’s success rate on Eden Gardens is also 80 percent. Here Team India has played a total of 5 T20 matches, out of which it has won four and lost only one. Apart from this, India has not lost a T20 series against West Indies since 2017. There have been 6 T20 series between the two teams in the past, out of which four have been won by India and two by West Indies. Team India is now on the threshold of winning the 7th T20 series against the Caribbean team.

