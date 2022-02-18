India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Streaming, Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch

Live Score, Live Streaming India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 2nd T20: The last and third match of the T20 series between India and West Indies will be held on February 20. India had earlier made a clean sweep of the guests, capturing the three-match ODI series.

IND vs WI 2nd T20: In the first T20 against West Indies, India won by 6 wickets, now in the second T20, Team India will be eyeing to win the series.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: The second match of the T20 series between India and West Indies will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. After winning the first match, India will go on to win the three-match series here. In the first T20, Team India defeated the guests by 6 wickets.

The second T20 between India and West Indies will also start at 7 PM IST. The second T20 toss will be held at 6.30 pm. The last match of the series will be played on Sunday, February 20. Earlier in the ODI series, India had made a clean sweep by defeating the Caribbean team 3-0.

How to watch live streaming?

The second match of the T20 series between India and West Indies will be telecast on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch the broadcast in Hindi on Star Sports 1. Apart from this, you can watch live streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. At the same time, you can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for other updates.

West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2022 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 18 February 2022 Match Yet To Begin ( Day – 2nd T20I ) Match begins at 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT)

