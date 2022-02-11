Sports

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch IND vs WI 3rd ODI Match in Ahmedabad

13 seconds ago
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch IND vs WI 3rd ODI Match in Ahmedabad, News Updates in Hindi
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch IND vs WI 3rd ODI Match in Ahmedabad, News Updates in Hindi

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch IND vs WI 3rd ODI Match in Ahmedabad, News Updates in Hindi

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Telecast Channel: When and Where and to Watch IND vs WI 3rd ODI Match in Ahmedabad, News Updates in Hindi

Live Score, Live Streaming India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 3rd ODI: In the first two matches of the series, the West Indies team looked scattered in every department of the game. His batsmen could not show their strength and the bowlers could not sustain it after creating initial pressure.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The last ODI of the 3-match series between India and West Indies is to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. India has won both the ODIs at the beginning of the series. Team India has a chance to clean sweep in this match.

If Team India wins this match then it will clean sweep against any team after 5 years in One Day International. Click here to know the previous record…. The first ODI series between India and West Indies was played in 1983. Since then 21 ODI series have been played between the two teams.

The Indian team has not been able to clean sweep against West Indies even once. At the same time, in the One Day International, the West Indies team has made a clean sweep against India 3 times. In such a situation, Rohit Sharma’s eyes will be on creating history by winning the third ODI.

This match is to be played from 1.30 pm Indian time. The toss will take place half an hour before the start of the match. You can watch the live telecast of the match on various channels of Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for the latest updates related to the match.

West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2022
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
11 February 2022

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – 3rd ODI ) Match begins at 13:30 IST (08:00 GMT)

Live Updates

Rohit Sharma will be eyeing the winning six against the West Indies as a captain.

In this match, Rohit Sharma also has a chance to achieve his sixth consecutive win against West Indies as captain. Earlier, he took charge of Team India in 5 ODIs against West Indies and all of them have been won by India. Shikhar Dhawan is set to play in this match. Rohit Sharma had made it clear only after the second ODI that Shikhar Dhawan would play the last match.


