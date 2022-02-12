Sports

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing 11 Prediction, Captain and Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Deepak Chahar

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing 11 Prediction, Captain and Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Deepak Chahar
Written by admin
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing 11 Prediction, Captain and Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Deepak Chahar

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing 11 Prediction, Captain and Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Deepak Chahar

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing 11 Prediction, Captain and Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Deepak Chahar

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing 11: The Indian team has already won this 3-match ODI series, so the team management can give new players a chance in the last match.

Contents hide
1 India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing 11: The Indian team has already won this 3-match ODI series, so the team management can give new players a chance in the last match.
2 In this match both the teams can go on the field with these players. Here is the playing XI (probable) of both the teams

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Playing XI Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: The last ODI of the 3-match series between India and West Indies is to be played on 11 February 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Now that Shikhar Dhawan is back, the Indian team will have to make some changes in their winning combination in the last ODI.

In the absence of the left-handed batsman, the team management started with Ishan Kishan in the first match and flamboyant Rishabh Pant in the second. However, now, Pant will be back in the middle order with Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav became the team’s highest scorer in the second match after the top order returned to the pavilion early. He looks set to play in the playing XI. Vice-captain KL Rahul will continue to bat in the middle order along with former skipper Virat Kohli.

READ Also  Sania Mirza at the Olympics: Sania Mirza and Ankita lost in the first round of the women's doubles at the Tokyo Olympics

How the weather will be in the third ODI, who will get help from the pitch; know everything

Probably all-rounder Deepak Hooda will also have to be dropped from the playing XI. Shreyas Iyer is also available for selection but does not seem to find a place in the playing XI. Since India have already won the series, they can give chances to new players.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav or young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi may get a chance in this match. This means that either Yuzvendra Chahal or Washington Sundar can be rested. Deepak Chahar can also appear in the playing XI in place of Shardul Thakur.

In this match both the teams can go on the field with these players. Here is the playing XI (probable) of both the teams

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav and Pramukh Krishna.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamrah Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Akil Hossain, Fabian Allen, Odeon Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.


#India #West #Indies #3rd #ODI #Playing #Prediction #Captain #ViceCaptain #Rohit #Sharma #Shikhar #Dhawan #Deepak #Chahar

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  William Persson, a bobsledder, sues USA Skelton over brain injuries

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment