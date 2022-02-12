India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing 11 Prediction, Captain and Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Deepak Chahar

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing 11: The Indian team has already won this 3-match ODI series, so the team management can give new players a chance in the last match.

In this match both the teams can go on the field with these players. Here is the playing XI (probable) of both the teams

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Playing XI Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: The last ODI of the 3-match series between India and West Indies is to be played on 11 February 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Now that Shikhar Dhawan is back, the Indian team will have to make some changes in their winning combination in the last ODI.

In the absence of the left-handed batsman, the team management started with Ishan Kishan in the first match and flamboyant Rishabh Pant in the second. However, now, Pant will be back in the middle order with Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav became the team’s highest scorer in the second match after the top order returned to the pavilion early. He looks set to play in the playing XI. Vice-captain KL Rahul will continue to bat in the middle order along with former skipper Virat Kohli.

Probably all-rounder Deepak Hooda will also have to be dropped from the playing XI. Shreyas Iyer is also available for selection but does not seem to find a place in the playing XI. Since India have already won the series, they can give chances to new players.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav or young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi may get a chance in this match. This means that either Yuzvendra Chahal or Washington Sundar can be rested. Deepak Chahar can also appear in the playing XI in place of Shardul Thakur.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav and Pramukh Krishna.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamrah Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Akil Hossain, Fabian Allen, Odeon Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.