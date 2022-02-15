Sports

India vs West Indies: If media keep quiet everything will fall in place

Rohit Sharma On Virat Kohli: Once again from the media, Rohit Sharma was constantly questioned about the batting form of Virat Kohli. The Indian captain was not happy with this.

India vs West Indies T20I Series, Rohit Sharma On Virat Kohli: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma on 15 February 2022 dismissed concerns about Virat Kohli’s poor form in the limited overs format. At the same time, he also said that if the media calms down for some time, then everything will be fine. Rohit Sharma was in the media before the 3-match T20 series against West Indies.

In fact, the media again continuously questioned Rohit about Virat Kohli’s batting form. The Indian captain was not happy with this. Rohit said, ‘I think it starts with you guys. If you guys (media) can keep quiet for some time then everything will be fine. If things are closed from your side then everything else can be taken care of.

Rohit Sharma said that Kohli is not under any kind of pressure and will play a big innings soon. Rohit Sharma said, ‘Virat Kohli is in very good mental condition. He has been a part of the international team for more than a decade.

Rohit said, ‘Virat has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to deal with pressure situations, so I think everything starts with you guys. If you guys can keep quiet for some time then everything will be fine.

Let us tell you that Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket for more than two years. He has not been able to score a century in one-day internationals for three years. A total of 44 centuries are recorded in his name in One Day Internationals. However, Kohli has scored many half-centuries in the meantime. This indicates that they are not completely out of rhythm.

Even after the last match of the ODI series against West Indies, Rohit Sharma was asked questions related to Virat Kohli. Then Rohit Sharma had said that this star batsman needs some confidence. However, on Tuesday, he was not happy with the media continuously asking questions about Kohli’s form.


