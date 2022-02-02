India vs West Indies Shikhar Dhawan Shreyas Iyer Ruturaj Gaikwad Test Covid-19 Positive Upon Arrival-Report

The Indian team reached Ahmedabad on Monday i.e. 31 January 2022. On reaching Ahmedabad, the players were tested for corona, in which the reports of Dhawan, Iyer and Gaikwad came out positive.

A series of 3 ODIs and 3 T20 matches is to be played between India and West Indies from 6 February. However, even before the start of the series, the Indian team has suffered a major setback. According to Sportstar’s report, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer West Indies have become Corona positive. All three batsmen are currently in isolation.

The Indian team reached Ahmedabad on Monday i.e. 31 January 2022, the venue of three ODIs. On reaching Ahmedabad, the players were tested for corona, in which the reports of Dhawan, Iyer and Gaikwad came out positive. BCCI is currently monitoring the situation. Ruturaj Gaikwad became corona positive even before IPL 2020.

The BCCI will soon announce the replacement of these players. It is expected that Shah Rukh Khan, Sai Kishore and Rishi Dhawan, who have been selected as stand boys for this series, can now find a place in the team. As far as Rohit Sharma’s opening partner is concerned, Venkatesh Iyer can be tried.

After returning from South Africa tour, all the players of Team India were at their respective homes. Everyone had to reach Ahmedabad before the ODI series. The team had to complete a three-day quarantine period before the series. In this sequence, Dhawan, Gaikwad and Iyer reached Ahmedabad on 31 January. There his corona test was done at the airport itself.

BCCI treasurer Arun Kumar Dhumal told ANI, ‘It has been learned that the Kovid-19 report of some players and support staff has come positive. BCCI is monitoring the situation.

A senior BCCI functionary told PTI on the conditions of anonymity, ‘The Kovid-19 report of three players Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan has come positive. Many people are corona positive even among non-coaching administrative assistant personnel, whose number can be from 2 to 4.

The match to be played in Ahmedabad on 6 February is India’s 1000th ODI. However, it is now certain that Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad will not be able to play in the ODI series. All three will have to undergo a one-week quarantine. After this, RT-PCR examination of all three will be done twice. He will return to the team only when both come negative.