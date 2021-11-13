India Wants to Send Wheat to Ease Afghan Hunger Crisis. Pakistan Has Yet to OK Transit.

New Delhi: The security chiefs from Iran to Russia met in New Delhi on Wednesday and called for “uninterrupted” humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, where millions of people are facing starvation due to the onset of severe winter. Islamabad on Thursday, the capital of Pakistan, another group of leaders. Requested “uninterrupted” help.

Despite agreeing to help Afghanistan, tensions are building between India and Pakistan over the arrival of 50,000 tonnes of Indian wheat in Afghanistan, officials say, adding that decades of regional hostility still haunt the fragile country. Delivering life-saving aid.

Indian officials say Pakistan is dragging its feet by approving a request made seven weeks ago for wheat and medicine from a 400-mile radius to reach needy Afghans.

But Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a meeting with Taliban foreign ministers on Friday that his government would consider the Afghan request to allow Indian wheat “favorable”. Pakistani officials will not comment on why India took so long in their response or when transit could be granted.