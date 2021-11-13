India Wants to Send Wheat to Ease Afghan Hunger Crisis. Pakistan Has Yet to OK Transit.
New Delhi: The security chiefs from Iran to Russia met in New Delhi on Wednesday and called for “uninterrupted” humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, where millions of people are facing starvation due to the onset of severe winter. Islamabad on Thursday, the capital of Pakistan, another group of leaders. Requested “uninterrupted” help.
Despite agreeing to help Afghanistan, tensions are building between India and Pakistan over the arrival of 50,000 tonnes of Indian wheat in Afghanistan, officials say, adding that decades of regional hostility still haunt the fragile country. Delivering life-saving aid.
Indian officials say Pakistan is dragging its feet by approving a request made seven weeks ago for wheat and medicine from a 400-mile radius to reach needy Afghans.
But Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a meeting with Taliban foreign ministers on Friday that his government would consider the Afghan request to allow Indian wheat “favorable”. Pakistani officials will not comment on why India took so long in their response or when transit could be granted.
The World Food Program says only 5 percent of the Afghan population has enough to eat, and the drought has already left Afghanistan short of 2.5 million tons of wheat this year.
Conflict and economic collapse have exacerbated the problem since the Taliban seized power in August. An estimated 23 million people in Afghanistan face severe food insecurity and nine million are on the brink of starvation, according to the World Food Program, a United Nations agency.
Mary-Ellen McGrath, head of operations for the World Food Program, said: “Humanitarian urgency needs to be separated from the political debate for the billions of Afghans in dire need of food and emergency assistance. Afghanistan.
In September, donors pledged more than $ 1 billion in aid to Afghanistan. But more than $ 200 million a month is needed for food needs alone, and aid agencies are concerned about a lack of funding in the spring, when the number of starving people is projected to peak. From January to May, 10 per cent of the 500,000 tonnes of wheat required by the World Food Program (WFP) will be met by India.
In the last two decades, when drought has led to frequent food shortages in Afghanistan, surplus grain producing India has often come to the rescue. But relations between Pakistan and India, including the disputed Kashmir region, have remained strained and have reached new lows in recent years, with Pakistan blaming deadly terrorist attacks in India.
India’s recent use of the Iranian port of Chabahar on a large scale to ship wheat to Afghanistan is a long and expensive route. It has turned to compacting wheat into high-protein biscuits to significantly reduce tonnage.
The return of the Taliban to power has further complicated the transition. Pakistan, which has been a haven for the Taliban during the 20-year insurgency, is now in many ways a gateway to Afghanistan.
While many countries in the region are preparing for the possibility of a return to power by fighting the Taliban before the US withdraws from Afghanistan, India has shifted its weight behind the Afghan government. The sudden collapse of that government, with the ousting of the President of Afghanistan, has not done India much good in a country that has seen huge investments in the last two decades.
As India struggled to navigate the new reality of Taliban-led Afghanistan, it produced 50,000 tonnes of wheat and responded to the UN agency’s call for help. On October 7, the Indian government sent a letter to Pakistani officials outlining the urgency of the matter, requesting their help in granting “quick” transit for wheat and medicine to travel by road to Afghanistan, a senior Indian official said.
Most of the grain in India comes from its north, especially the state of Punjab, which has a tiger border. Afghanistan is only 400 miles from that crossing in Pakistan.
In the seven weeks since India’s request for transit, the demand for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan has increased, including in forums attended by Indian and Pakistani officials. On the sidelines of an event in Moscow last month, Indian envoys met with Taliban representatives and discussed humanitarian aid proposals based on Taliban statements.
However, there was no response from Pakistan to India’s request. Pakistani diplomats acknowledged the request to the New York Times and said they were considering it, but would not comment on how long it would take.
Pakistan’s first public acknowledgment of wheat was not in India’s response, but Taliban officials asked Pakistan to allow its transportation. Time only spoke to the divisions of the region at the moment of the humanitarian crisis.
Pakistan and China had refused to attend a meeting of regional security chiefs in New Delhi on Wednesday. Instead, Pakistan hosted the Taliban’s foreign minister on the same day, as well as representatives from China, Russia and the United States the next day.
Pakistani officials said the Taliban’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaki, had asked Mr Khan to allow the shipment of wheat.
In a statement, Shri. Khan’s office said it would “consider the request of the Afghan brothers favorably,” but did not specify when transit for wheat could be approved.
Salman Masood Contributed to the report in Islamabad.
