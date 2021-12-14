india wholesale inflation rise to more than 14 per cent in November Ministry of Commerce Industry data WPI

After retail inflation in India, wholesale inflation has also increased. Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that the countrywide wholesale inflation rose to 14.23 per cent in November.

As per the data, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) stood at 12.54 per cent during the month of October, as against 11.80 in September. Whereas in November 2020, it was at 2.29 percent. A statement said- “Higher rate of inflation in November 2021 mainly due to increase in prices of mineral oils, base metals, crude petroleum and natural gas, chemical and chemical products, food products etc. over the corresponding month of the previous year. is because of.”

The data shows that the food item saw a growth of 4.88 percent in November. In the month before that it was -1.69%. Vegetable prices have increased by 3.91 per cent in November. Whereas in October, a decline of -18.49 per cent was recorded. Potato prices declined by -49.54 per cent, while onion prices declined by -30.14 per cent.

Besides, the prices of pulses increased by 2.9 per cent last month, while that of wheat rose by 10.14 per cent. Prices of eggs, meat and fish rose 9.66 per cent in November. Petrol prices increased by 85.38 percent, HSD (high-speed diesel) by 86.07 percent and LPG prices by 65.24 percent.

The manufactured products sector has grown by 11.92 per cent in the last month, driven by a jump of 29.06 per cent in base metals. In separate data released by the government on Monday, retail inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI) soared to a three-month high of 4.91 per cent in November.

After retail, the increase in wholesale inflation is going to put more burden on the pockets of the public. Even before this month, the prices of many things had already increased. From December 1, LPG, matches, Jio recharge to watching TV has become expensive.