India will not forget this victory over England

Manoj Chaturvedi

Team India won the Oval at the famous ground in England after 50 years. Victory is also something that will be remembered for a long time. With this, India has taken a 2-1 lead in the current five-match Test series. Which means it’s about to be the most delusional time of the year, as well. The main difference between Ajit Wadekar’s 1971 team and Virat’s current team’s victories is bowling. The hero of the 1971 victory was Bhagwat Chandrasekhar. He was well supported by fellow spinners Bishan Singh Bedi and Venkataraghavan. The current victory is due to the rapid attack led by Bumrah. There is also a resemblance that both wins were achieved against the backdrop of a brilliant performance in the second inning.

Fast attack

Team India in the current series is chewing a gram at home with the help of their fast attack. During the 151-run victory in the Lord’s Test of the series, all the 19 wickets taken by the Indian bowlers fell on the lap of the fast bowlers. Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets in both innings in the Oval victory, but the dominance of fast bowlers remained. He took 14 wickets. England captain Joe Root also admitted that Bumrah’s overs changed the direction of the match after lunch on the final day. In it, he broke the backbone of the England team by bowling Oli Pope and Johnny Bairstow.

With this victory, Virat Kohli has become the second Indian captain to win two Tests in a series against England in England. Earlier, Kapil Dev had done this miracle. Virat has a chance to set a record of winning three Tests. If he wins the fifth and final Test at Manchester starting on 10 September, the record will be set in his name. This is Kohli’s 38th victory in 65 Tests as captain. He thus became the fourth most successful captain in Test history. Now only Graeme Smith (53), Ricky Ponting (48) and Steve Waugh (41) have won more Tests than Kohli. If Virat Kohli succeeds like this, he can become the most successful captain in the world before his career comes to a standstill.

We all know that our fast bowling was not strong in the beginning. Until the 1970s, we often used fast bowlers to shine on the ball. Even in our victory at the Oval in 1971, fast bowlers Abid Ali and Eknath Solkar bowled three overs each in the second innings. Chandrasekhar took six wickets for 38 runs.

The job of fast bowlers at that time is now the job of spinners. Knowing that the wicket could help the spinners at the Oval in the last two days, his best spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was sitting and Ravindra Jadeja was batting a little better. Basically the purpose of feeding spin bowlers is to use them to rest fast bowlers.

However, it is not that India did not have good fast bowlers in the past. Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan are good fast bowlers. The problem was that they were not getting good partners in the past. Even for a short time. Apart from this, before Virat Kohli became the captain, the captains did not think of relying on fast attack or it can be said that they did not have the ability to rely on fast attack only. It is also true that the kind of players who start playing in the team, the same players also start appearing. That is why India today has a good pool of fast bowlers. We all know that Jaspreet Bumrah is the lifeblood of Indian fast attack. But even after giving them a rest, the attacking ability does not diminish.

The arrival of Ishant Sharma can be considered as the beginning of a change in the Indian fast attack. The duo of Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Siraj Ahmed are now struggling to decide who to feed and who to feed. Even in the Oval Test, the Indian fast bowlers remained tight despite the omission of the team’s most experienced bowlers Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami. The biggest advantage of having a team of fast bowlers in India is that now our fast bowlers bring pressure from both sides. It is reminiscent of the rapid invasion of the West Indies in the 1970s and 1980s. Playing against him at the time, the batsmen did not get a chance to escape. Team India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun had said some time ago that our pace attack is very efficient. The bowlers’ appetite for good performance makes them incomparable. Captain Virat Kohli is also proud of his fast battery.

Strong batting

Strong batting also played an important role in India’s victory. After losing by 99 runs in the first innings, it was natural for India to be under pressure. In such a situation, Rohit Sharma’s century paved the way for the team to get out of trouble, but the half-centuries of innings Shabh Pant and Shardul Thakur were also very important in this innings. Had it not been for these two half-centuries, India could have taken a 280-90 lead and England’s idea was to play for victory, which could have changed the outcome.